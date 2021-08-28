Cancel
Lexington, KY

Trending local news in Lexington

Posted by 
Lexington Bulletin
Lexington Bulletin
 6 days ago

(LEXINGTON, KY) Here are today’s top stories from the Lexington area.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Lexington / wdrb.com

Elderly Lexington woman cooks breakfast for man breaking into her home

Elderly Lexington woman cooks breakfast for man breaking into her home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If the man burglarizing the home of one elderly Lexington woman expected to be clobbered on the head with a rolling pin, he didn't count on the generosity of Miss Robinson. He got breakfast instead. According to the Lexington Police Department, a Lexington woman publicly identified... Read more

Lexington / wtvq.com

UPDATE: 19-year-old charged in shooting death, was with suspects: Police

UPDATE: 19-year-old charged in shooting death, was with suspects: Police

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 19-year-old woman charged in connection with a fatal shooting early Monday morning provided the car used by the shooters and then reported her car stolen although she knew it was driven to Woodford County and burned, Lexington Police allege in the arrest citation. Naomi Albesa... Read more

this came up on my newsbreak app as happening in Cynthiana but that wasn't the case. they need to get their locations straight

2 likes 1 reply

These youngsters think they grown take the guns away from these kids and make the rules extra strong.

2 likes

Lexington / youtube.com

Pet of the Day: Otis

Pet of the Day: Otis

Otis is our Pet of the Day. He is an 8-year-old Domestic Long Hair mix who was taken to the Lexington Humane Society after being rescued from a case of abuse. Read more

Lexington / youtube.com

Stable Talk - August 25, 2021 HD 720p

Stable Talk - August 25, 2021 HD 720p

Lexington Bulletin

Lexington Bulletin

Lexington, KY
With Lexington Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

