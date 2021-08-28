Trending local news in Lexington
(LEXINGTON, KY) Here are today’s top stories from the Lexington area.
Elderly Lexington woman cooks breakfast for man breaking into her home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If the man burglarizing the home of one elderly Lexington woman expected to be clobbered on the head with a rolling pin, he didn't count on the generosity of Miss Robinson. He got breakfast instead. According to the Lexington Police Department, a Lexington woman publicly identified... Read more
UPDATE: 19-year-old charged in shooting death, was with suspects: Police
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 19-year-old woman charged in connection with a fatal shooting early Monday morning provided the car used by the shooters and then reported her car stolen although she knew it was driven to Woodford County and burned, Lexington Police allege in the arrest citation. Naomi Albesa... Read more
this came up on my newsbreak app as happening in Cynthiana but that wasn't the case. they need to get their locations straight
These youngsters think they grown take the guns away from these kids and make the rules extra strong.
Pet of the Day: Otis
Otis is our Pet of the Day. He is an 8-year-old Domestic Long Hair mix who was taken to the Lexington Humane Society after being rescued from a case of abuse. Read more