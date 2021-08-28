Cancel
Greensboro, NC

Top stories trending in Greensboro

Posted by 
Greensboro News Flash
Greensboro News Flash
 6 days ago

(GREENSBORO, NC) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Greensboro.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Greensboro area, click here.

Greensboro / myfox8.com

Suspect dead, officer in hospital after officer-involved shooting in parking lot of Greensboro Police Department headquarters

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect is dead and an officer is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in the parking lot of the Greensboro Police Department headquarters on Friday afternoon, according to Greensboro Police Chief Brian James. At 3:08 p.m., a suspect came into the parking lot, set... Read more

I bet the perp was white. If it was a black man The headlines would’ve read white police officer shooting black man

why do I get the feeling that they placed that man on the property and killed him. why isn't their any video proving? not defending but not being nieve neither

Greensboro / myfox8.com

‘Beyond full’: Moses Cone Hospital working to ‘create capacity’ amid influx of COVID-19 patients

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations is putting a strain on hospitals across the Piedmont Triad. “At this moment, we are full,” said Moses Cone Memorial Hospital President Preston Hammock. “Beyond full, and we have more patients that are waiting in our emergency departments for capacity to open up and that’s how it’s been now for about a week and a half.” Read more

The strain is caused by your vaccine mandate. You were already understaffed. Hope your travel nurses get here soon.

How about stop flying illegals into Greensboro? They bypass the Border Control, where a large number of detainees are found to be infected. That would be great.

Greensboro / youtube.com

Greensboro school placed on lockdown, Triad football coach battles COVID-19 | Four 2 Five

A Greensboro school was placed on lockdown after a nearby shooting. What one woman said she experienced. Plus, a Triad football coach is home from the hospital two weeks after being diagnosed with COVID-19. How he’s doing now. It’s all on Four 2 Five. Western Guilford lockdown lifted after police investigate shooting across street | https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/greensboro-school-placed-on-lockdown-while-police-investigate-nearby-shooting/83-66f8e1ec-1d99-41e3-8b75-903f56757345 SUBSCRIBE | https://bit.ly/2vsX74I Follow us: Facebook | https://bit.ly/3326pAY Twitter | https://bit.ly/2vIPZkT Instagram | https://bit.ly/39Ghs5a Download the WFMY News 2 app: ►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775 ►For iPhone | https://apple.co/3aaH6iM ►For Android | https://bit.ly/3aea9Sv Read more

Guilford County / greensboro.com

5 Guilford County arts groups awarded Residency at the Hyers

GREENSBORO — Five Guilford County-based theater, music and dance groups have been named the first recipients of the Residency at the Hyers program. Creative Greensboro, the city's office of arts and culture, announced the five groups on Wednesday. Triad Playwrights Theatre, Actors of All Abilities, Drama is Life Productions Inc.,... Read more

Greensboro News Flash

With Greensboro News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Public Safety
Posted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Business
Posted by
Reuters

After criticism, Apple says it will delay child safety updates

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) said on Friday it would take more time to collect feedback and improve proposed child safety features after the criticism of the system on privacy and other grounds both inside and outside the company. Apple's promise last month to check U.S. customer phones...

