Top stories trending in Greensboro

Greensboro school placed on lockdown, Triad football coach battles COVID-19 | Four 2 Five

A Greensboro school was placed on lockdown after a nearby shooting. What one woman said she experienced. Plus, a Triad football coach is home from the hospital two weeks after being diagnosed with COVID-19. How he’s doing now. It’s all on Four 2 Five. Western Guilford lockdown lifted after police investigate shooting across street | https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/greensboro-school-placed-on-lockdown-while-police-investigate-nearby-shooting/83-66f8e1ec-1d99-41e3-8b75-903f56757345 SUBSCRIBE | https://bit.ly/2vsX74I Follow us: Facebook | https://bit.ly/3326pAY Twitter | https://bit.ly/2vIPZkT Instagram | https://bit.ly/39Ghs5a Download the WFMY News 2 app: ►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775 ►For iPhone | https://apple.co/3aaH6iM ►For Android | https://bit.ly/3aea9Sv Read more