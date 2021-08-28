Top stories trending in Greensboro
Suspect dead, officer in hospital after officer-involved shooting in parking lot of Greensboro Police Department headquarters
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect is dead and an officer is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in the parking lot of the Greensboro Police Department headquarters on Friday afternoon, according to Greensboro Police Chief Brian James. At 3:08 p.m., a suspect came into the parking lot, set... Read more
‘Beyond full’: Moses Cone Hospital working to ‘create capacity’ amid influx of COVID-19 patients
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations is putting a strain on hospitals across the Piedmont Triad. “At this moment, we are full,” said Moses Cone Memorial Hospital President Preston Hammock. “Beyond full, and we have more patients that are waiting in our emergency departments for capacity to open up and that’s how it’s been now for about a week and a half.” Read more
Greensboro school placed on lockdown, Triad football coach battles COVID-19 | Four 2 Five
A Greensboro school was placed on lockdown after a nearby shooting. What one woman said she experienced. Plus, a Triad football coach is home from the hospital two weeks after being diagnosed with COVID-19. How he’s doing now. It’s all on Four 2 Five. Western Guilford lockdown lifted after police investigate shooting across street | https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/greensboro-school-placed-on-lockdown-while-police-investigate-nearby-shooting/83-66f8e1ec-1d99-41e3-8b75-903f56757345 SUBSCRIBE | https://bit.ly/2vsX74I Follow us: Facebook | https://bit.ly/3326pAY Twitter | https://bit.ly/2vIPZkT Instagram | https://bit.ly/39Ghs5a Download the WFMY News 2 app: ►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775 ►For iPhone | https://apple.co/3aaH6iM ►For Android | https://bit.ly/3aea9Sv Read more
5 Guilford County arts groups awarded Residency at the Hyers
GREENSBORO — Five Guilford County-based theater, music and dance groups have been named the first recipients of the Residency at the Hyers program. Creative Greensboro, the city's office of arts and culture, announced the five groups on Wednesday. Triad Playwrights Theatre, Actors of All Abilities, Drama is Life Productions Inc.,... Read more