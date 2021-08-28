Fort Wayne news digest: Top stories today
(FORT WAYNE, IN) Here are today’s top stories from the Fort Wayne area.
Woman shot in head while inside her south Fort Wayne home
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) -A woman was shot in the head while sitting inside her Gaywood Drive home Friday evening. Around 10:45 p.m. emergency crews were sent to the 4600 block of Gaywood Drive on reports of a shooting, according to dispatch. An officer on the scene says that the... Read more
Northrop students protest FWCS dress code enforcement
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Linzie Knerr and a handful of her Northrop classmates arrived at school Friday morning but didn’t go inside. Instead they protested outside while wearing clothes restricted by what they call an unreasonable dress code. "We already can’t show shoulders, but bra straps are a big... Read more
I agree with the dress code but not just for girls. School is for learning not a fashion show. No hats, no low slung pants, no piercings, tattoos covered. You want an increase in minimum wage then act like you care about being respectful.
I completely agree, they should be there to learn not judge or socialize. Dont get me wrong though social skills are essential, but their education matters more than popularity of fashion.
PM WEATHER 8-25
Heat won't let up. Read more
5749 Eider Trail, Fort Wayne, IN, 46818 Tour - $489,900
