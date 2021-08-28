Fort Wayne news digest: Top stories today

5749 Eider Trail, Fort Wayne, IN, 46818 Tour - $489,900

Represented by: Evan Riecke For more information, call (260) 466-0609 or email evanrieckesells@gmail.com CENTURY 21 Bradley Realty,Inc, 4 Bedrooms - 3 Full Baths, 1 Half Bath Brand new 4 bed 3.5 bath home with upgrades galore on a beautiful pond lot in a quiet cul-de-sac street in Carroll Schools. Walk up under the covered front porch with stamped concrete and into the foyer. The office with double pocket doors is situated at the front of the home. The living room allows for plenty of daylight with large windows flanking a stone gas log fireplace. This room flows right into the MASSIVE kitchen with huge island and TONS of solid wood construction/soft close cabinetry. The main floor master features a trey ceiling and an en-suite with dual vanities, walk-in ceramic tiled shower, and closet already outfitted with tamers. Upstairs there are two bedrooms that share a Jack & Jill bathroom and tiled shower as well as the 4th bedroom with access to its own full bath. Also, upstairs is a huge second living area perfect for a kids play area, pool table and more! With new construction pricing fluctuating so much, this home is ready to go and will relieve you of all headaches! Read more