Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Wayne, IN

Fort Wayne news digest: Top stories today

Posted by 
Fort Wayne Bulletin
Fort Wayne Bulletin
 6 days ago

(FORT WAYNE, IN) Here are today’s top stories from the Fort Wayne area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Fort Wayne area, click here.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Fort Wayne / wane.com

Woman shot in head while inside her south Fort Wayne home

Woman shot in head while inside her south Fort Wayne home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) -A woman was shot in the head while sitting inside her Gaywood Drive home Friday evening. Around 10:45 p.m. emergency crews were sent to the 4600 block of Gaywood Drive on reports of a shooting, according to dispatch. An officer on the scene says that the... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Fort Wayne / wfft.com

Northrop students protest FWCS dress code enforcement

Northrop students protest FWCS dress code enforcement

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Linzie Knerr and a handful of her Northrop classmates arrived at school Friday morning but didn’t go inside. Instead they protested outside while wearing clothes restricted by what they call an unreasonable dress code. "We already can’t show shoulders, but bra straps are a big... Read more

Comments
avatar

I agree with the dress code but not just for girls. School is for learning not a fashion show. No hats, no low slung pants, no piercings, tattoos covered. You want an increase in minimum wage then act like you care about being respectful.

3 likes

avatar

I completely agree, they should be there to learn not judge or socialize. Dont get me wrong though social skills are essential, but their education matters more than popularity of fashion.

1 reply

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Fort Wayne / youtube.com

PM WEATHER 8-25

PM WEATHER 8-25

Heat won't let up. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Fort Wayne / youtube.com

5749 Eider Trail, Fort Wayne, IN, 46818 Tour - $489,900

5749 Eider Trail, Fort Wayne, IN, 46818 Tour - $489,900

Represented by: Evan Riecke For more information, call (260) 466-0609 or email evanrieckesells@gmail.com CENTURY 21 Bradley Realty,Inc, 4 Bedrooms - 3 Full Baths, 1 Half Bath Brand new 4 bed 3.5 bath home with upgrades galore on a beautiful pond lot in a quiet cul-de-sac street in Carroll Schools. Walk up under the covered front porch with stamped concrete and into the foyer. The office with double pocket doors is situated at the front of the home. The living room allows for plenty of daylight with large windows flanking a stone gas log fireplace. This room flows right into the MASSIVE kitchen with huge island and TONS of solid wood construction/soft close cabinetry. The main floor master features a trey ceiling and an en-suite with dual vanities, walk-in ceramic tiled shower, and closet already outfitted with tamers. Upstairs there are two bedrooms that share a Jack & Jill bathroom and tiled shower as well as the 4th bedroom with access to its own full bath. Also, upstairs is a huge second living area perfect for a kids play area, pool table and more! With new construction pricing fluctuating so much, this home is ready to go and will relieve you of all headaches! Read more

Comments / 0

Fort Wayne Bulletin

Fort Wayne Bulletin

Fort Wayne, IN
303
Followers
447
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fort Wayne Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Government
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

After criticism, Apple says it will delay child safety updates

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) said on Friday it would take more time to collect feedback and improve proposed child safety features after the criticism of the system on privacy and other grounds both inside and outside the company. Apple's promise last month to check U.S. customer phones...

Comments / 0

Community Policy