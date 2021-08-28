Cancel
Corpus Christi, TX

Corpus Christi news wrap: What’s trending

Corpus Christi Journal
Corpus Christi Journal
 6 days ago

(CORPUS CHRISTI, TX) The news in Corpus Christi never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Corpus Christi / kristv.com

Barbecue set Saturday to benefit Officer Manuel Dominguez

A fundraiser for Corpus Christi Senior Police Officer Manuel Dominguez will be happening tomorrow. Read more

Corpus Christi / kiiitv.com

Man dead after construction equipment falls on top of him

Officers said the construction equipment fell after he backed it into an old swimming pool hole on the 500 block on Princess Drive. Read more

avatar

TAKE CARE BROTHER. MY CONDOLENCES TO YOUR FAMILY, FRIENDS, AND COWORKERS. MAY YOU REST IN PEACE.

Corpus Christi / mysoutex.com

Robert Elmer “Bob” Miller

Robert Elmer “Bob” Miller of Corpus Christi and Old San Patricio lost his battle with Parkinson’s disease and went to be with the Lord Jesus Christ at the age of 85 on Sunday, August 22, 2021. Born on December 1, 1935 to Lula and Frank Miller in Cincinnati, Ohio, Bob was one of 13 children. Read more

Corpus Christi / kztv10.com

Courthouse motor vehicle registration office closed by COVID

The motor vehicle registration offices located at the Nueces County Courthouse are closed until further notice due to an outbreak of COVID-19 in the workplace. Read more

Corpus Christi Journal

Corpus Christi Journal

Corpus Christi, TX
With Corpus Christi Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

