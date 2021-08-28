Top stories trending in Columbia

(COLUMBIA, SC) The news in Columbia never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Columbia area, click here.

TRENDING NOW

These Midlands restaurants had the lowest health inspection ratings in August South Carolina’s health department found various black and brown “matter,” “liquids” and “substances” at restaurants in Richland and Lexington counties during August’s restaurant inspections. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control each month releases grades and inspection reports for food establishments across Richland and Lexington counties. Here are the... Read more

LATEST NEWS

Bojangles closing nearly 50 SC locations on Monday to give workers a break Popular fast food restaurant Bojangles announced Friday that it will be closing hundreds of locations for two days over the next few weeks to give employees time off. The southeastern chain, which has specialized in Cajun-seasoned fried chicken and buttermilk biscuits since it was founded in Charlotte, North Carolina in 1977, said the time off will give nearly 8,000 crew members and managers a “well-deserved break” during what has been a challenging year and a half due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

SCDMV requiring masks, appointments for certain skills tests COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) is implementing new requirements regarding skills tests as the coronavirus pandemic continues. Starting Wednesday, Aug. 25, masks are required for all non-commercial and commercial skills tests if the driver and the examiner are both inside of the vehicle. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE