What's up: News headlines in West Palm Beach

Undocumented immigrants aren't Florida's COVID problem
If the bit about the 2020 presidential election being stolen is the "Big Lie," then misinformation about the hordes of COVID-infected undocumented immigrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border impacting the Sunshine State amounts to the "Florida Fib." Truth is, Florida has enough problems with its own residents who have avoided taking... Read more
Trumplicans are killing themselves by being unvaccinated this is not an immigrant problem it is a RepubliKKKan Problem...MISINFORMATION INFORMATION IS THE VIRUS!!! OH YEAH GET THE GALLON OF HORSE WORMER..I hear it is on sale at PetSupermarket!!
Not true. Biden admin said only 18% of immigrant families tested positive for CoVid. Since when are CoVid numbers released by family?? Nice way to attempt to hide that in truth 30% or more immigrants coming tested positive. 🙄
Couple finds love after recovering from homelessness
A Palm Beach County couple who are recovering addicts, spent time in jail and ended up homeless have paved a new life for themselves. Read more
Maskless man arrested as fireworks erupt at school board meeting
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Police arrested a maskless man at a special school board meeting in Palm Beach County, Fla. Wednesday afternoon. The man refused to take his seat in a room reserved for maskless individuals after several warnings. Because I chose to speak, I am now being... Read more
