West Palm Beach, FL

What's up: News headlines in West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach Voice
West Palm Beach Voice
 6 days ago

(WEST PALM BEACH, FL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in West Palm Beach.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the West Palm Beach area, click here.

Florida / palmbeachpost.com

Undocumented immigrants aren't Florida's COVID problem

Undocumented immigrants aren't Florida's COVID problem

If the bit about the 2020 presidential election being stolen is the "Big Lie," then misinformation about the hordes of COVID-infected undocumented immigrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border impacting the Sunshine State amounts to the "Florida Fib." Truth is, Florida has enough problems with its own residents who have avoided taking... Read more

avatar

Trumplicans are killing themselves by being unvaccinated this is not an immigrant problem it is a RepubliKKKan Problem...MISINFORMATION INFORMATION IS THE VIRUS!!! OH YEAH GET THE GALLON OF HORSE WORMER..I hear it is on sale at PetSupermarket!!

Not true. Biden admin said only 18% of immigrant families tested positive for CoVid. Since when are CoVid numbers released by family?? Nice way to attempt to hide that in truth 30% or more immigrants coming tested positive. 🙄

Palm Beach County / wptv.com

Couple finds love after recovering from homelessness

Couple finds love after recovering from homelessness

A Palm Beach County couple who are recovering addicts, spent time in jail and ended up homeless have paved a new life for themselves. Read more

West Palm Beach / cbs4local.com

Maskless man arrested as fireworks erupt at school board meeting

Maskless man arrested as fireworks erupt at school board meeting

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Police arrested a maskless man at a special school board meeting in Palm Beach County, Fla. Wednesday afternoon. The man refused to take his seat in a room reserved for maskless individuals after several warnings. Because I chose to speak, I am now being... Read more

West Palm Beach / youtube.com

West Palm Beach! Ssshhh!... it rolls down hill!

West Palm Beach! Ssshhh!... it rolls down hill!

City of West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James PO Box 3366 West Palm Beach, FL 33402 (561) 822-1400 KJames@wpb.org youtube.com/c/DrShawnBerry My PayPal account is: https://www.paypal.me/DrSBerry Read more

With West Palm Beach Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

