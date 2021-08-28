What's up: Leading stories in Spokane

2016 Ram 2500 Spokane, Spokane Valley, Post Falls, Deer Park, Airway Heights, WA

WHITE Used 2016 Ram 2500 available in Spokane, Washington at Dishman Dodge Ram Chrysler Jeep. Servicing the Spokane Valley, Post Falls, Deer Park, Airway Heights, WA area. Used: https://www.dishmandodge.net/used-inventory/index.htm New: https://www.dishmandodge.net/new-inventory/index.htm 2016 Ram 2500 Tradesman - Stock#: 31638 - VIN#: 3C6UR5HJ2GG118002 http://www.dishmandodge.net For more information on this vehicle and our full inventory, call us at 509-724-0024 Dishman Dodge Ram Chrysler Jeep 7700 E Sprague Ave Spokane Valley WA 99006 4WD CREW 8 BOX 3.73 rear axle ratio|GVWR: 9,000 lbs|50 State Emissions|Manual Transfer Case|Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive|Transmission oil cooler|730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection|160 Amp Alternator|Front bumper sight shields|Tip start|Trailer Wiring Harness|2200# Maximum Payload|HD Shock Absorbers|Front Anti-Roll Bar|HD suspension|Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering|32 Gal. Fuel Tank|Single Stainless Steel Exhaust|Auto Locking Hubs|Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs|Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs|4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control|Regular Box Style|Center Hub|Firestone Brand Tires|Steel Spare Wheel|Clearcoat Paint|Black front bumper|Black Rear Step Bumper|Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim|Black Door Handles|Black Exterior Mirrors|Fixed Rear Window|Variable Intermittent Wipers|Deep Tinted Glass|Fully Galvanized Steel Panels|Front license plate bracket|Black grille|Hemi Badge|Tailgate Rear Cargo Access|Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off|Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light|Next generation engine controller|Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System|6 Speakers|Fixed Antenna|Driver Seat|Passenger Seat|Vinyl Rear Seat|Manual tilt steering column|Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter and Trip Odometer|rear folding seat|Front Cupholder|Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls|Manual Air Conditioning|HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts|Glove Box|Full Cloth Headliner|Urethane Gear Shifter Material|Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents|Day-Night Rearview Mirror|Partial Floor Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets|Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting|Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering|Cargo Area Concealed Storage|Pickup Cargo Box Lights|Electronically controlled throttle|Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage|Delayed Accessory Power|Systems Monitor|Analog Appearance|Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints|Rear center armrest|Manual Adjust Seats|Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer|2 12V DC Power Outlets|Side Impact Beams|Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags|Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning|Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags|Airbag Occupancy Sensor|Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags|Rear child safety locks|Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Read more