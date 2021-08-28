What's up: Leading stories in Spokane
'Everybody's going to feel an impact from this': Spokane area loses out on estimated $50 million with Hoopfest cancelation
SPOKANE, Wash. – President and CEO of the Downtown Spokane Partnership Mark Richard said hearing that this year's Hoopfest was canceled was disheartening for the business community but understands why the decision was made. "We're hanging on to every little bit of hope we can get.". He says Hoopfest generates...
Sorry.. But what about the 101 million dollars the Biden administration just gave to Spokane county.. So we're not really losing.. We're still ahead..Im truly sorry for hoopfest.. But I would rather be talking about the 101 million.. Where is it..? And what is it being used for ?
Way to go nadine Woodward Let me ask you has Idaho ever stopped he stopped their economy in this big way they have never masked they have never done anything as extreme and yet their numbers are no higher than ours shame on you
Suspects accused of assaulting Safeway employee arrested for robbery
SPOKANE, Wash. — Two suspects accused of robbing a local Safeway and attacking an employee have been arrested. Spokane County Sheriff's deputies responded to the Safeway on Francis late Wednesday night. An employee reported being assault by a man and a woman who tried stealing shopping baskets full of merchandise.
The city of Spokane is making progress in repairing butterflies in Riverfront Park
The famous statue has already gone through phase I of the repairs. Now the city has approval to negotiate a contract for the final draft. The city of Spokane is making progress on the redesign and repair of the butterfly sculpture in Riverfront Park. The design for the new butterfly has been approved and the city is now looking for a building contractor.