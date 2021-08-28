What's up: Leading stories in Grand Rapids

(GRAND RAPIDS, MI) The news in Grand Rapids never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Remembering “Bozo’s Big Top” This weekend marks a sad anniversary for anyone who grew up in West Michigan during the 60s, 70s, 80s or 90s. It was on August 28, 1999, that the very last local version of “Bozo's Big Top” aired on WZZM TV-13. It's hard to believe that there are young adults... Read more

Delta variant a ‘game changer’ as COVID hospitalizations and breakthrough cases mount in West Michigan GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- As another coronavirus surge takes hold in West Michigan, a Spectrum Health doctor called the delta variant a “game changer” for its ability to spread even in vaccinated people. “The delta variant is an evolutionary creation by this virus in its desire to circulate among the... Read more

Graphic Packaging Holding to receive private bonds to finance expansion plans Graphic Packaging International LLC, a packaging firm based in Atlanta, is expected to receive up to $125 million in private bonds to finance the expansion of its paper mill in Kalamazoo, Michigan. The Michigan Economic Development Corp.’s Strategic Fund Board approved a resolution this month that allows this financing move... Read more

