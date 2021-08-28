Cancel
Grand Rapids, MI

What's up: Leading stories in Grand Rapids

Posted by 
Grand Rapids Dispatch
Grand Rapids Dispatch
 6 days ago

(GRAND RAPIDS, MI) The news in Grand Rapids never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Grand Rapids / wfgr.com

Remembering “Bozo’s Big Top”

Remembering “Bozo’s Big Top”

This weekend marks a sad anniversary for anyone who grew up in West Michigan during the 60s, 70s, 80s or 90s. It was on August 28, 1999, that the very last local version of “Bozo's Big Top” aired on WZZM TV-13. It's hard to believe that there are young adults... Read more

Comments
avatar

Blast from the past. I was on that show a couple times.Fun times when kids could be kids.🤡

2 likes 1 reply

Michigan / mlive.com

Delta variant a ‘game changer’ as COVID hospitalizations and breakthrough cases mount in West Michigan

Delta variant a ‘game changer’ as COVID hospitalizations and breakthrough cases mount in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- As another coronavirus surge takes hold in West Michigan, a Spectrum Health doctor called the delta variant a “game changer” for its ability to spread even in vaccinated people. “The delta variant is an evolutionary creation by this virus in its desire to circulate among the... Read more

Comments
avatar

the vacine don't work and they r forcing everyone to get it

Kalamazoo / recyclingtoday.com

Graphic Packaging Holding to receive private bonds to finance expansion plans

Graphic Packaging Holding to receive private bonds to finance expansion plans

Graphic Packaging International LLC, a packaging firm based in Atlanta, is expected to receive up to $125 million in private bonds to finance the expansion of its paper mill in Kalamazoo, Michigan. The Michigan Economic Development Corp.’s Strategic Fund Board approved a resolution this month that allows this financing move... Read more

Grand Rapids / thecollegiatelive.com

So, You Want To Table At Comic-Con?

So, You Want To Table At Comic-Con?

For a lot of artists, the idea of getting a table at Comic-Con sounds pretty good. Who wouldn’t want a chance to meet cool people and get paid to make fan art? The problem is that having a successful table can be harder than you think. With many pricey art schools not properly preparing students to monetize their work and leaving students on their own to figure out how to stand out in a sea of other creators, establishing yourself on the convention scene can be brutal. Read more

Comments / 0

 

ABOUT

With Grand Rapids Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

