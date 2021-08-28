Stockton news digest: Top stories today

Woman Found Murdered In Vehicle In Stockton

STOCKTON- Police are investigating an early morning homicide at the Polo Run apartment complex on Hammer Lane in north Stockton. According to SPD:. “This morning, at 6:33 a.m., officers were called to the 8100 block of Palisades Drive on a report of a person shot in the parking lot. When officers arrived, they located a 38-year-old woman inside a vehicle shot. Medics arrived and unfortunately pronounced the woman deceased. Homicide detectives responded to the investigation. Currently, there is no motive or suspect information. Read more