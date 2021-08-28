Stockton news digest: Top stories today
Raising Cane's, In-N-Out among new dining options set to open in Stockton
Construction is underway on new Stockton locations for four popular restaurant chains. Among them are the first Stockton branch of the Louisiana-based chicken finger restaurant Raising Cane's, as well as for the breakfast and lunch restaurant Huckleberry's, billed as "Southern cooking with a California twist." Burger King and In-N-Out are... Read more
You forgot to mention the near completion construction in Weston Ranch. it is Stockton. Starbucks and gas station and 7-11 is being built across from the Weston Ranch Plaza.
plus a 7-11 is being built at charter way & airport way in stockton ca.
Lincoln Center staple Payters Grill closing after 40 years
Payters Grill, a Stockton destination for cooked-to-order breakfast, lunch and dinner for more than 40 years, will be closing its doors on Sept. 6. Located at 61 Lincoln Center, Payters Grill serves a wide variety of burgers, grilled entrees, pasta, and breakfast plates, and offers an all-day breakfast menu. Owner... Read more
I'm so sad to hear this, me and my husband were just there on Sunday. 😔
Georgeanne Duchardt Beintema
Georgeanne Duchardt Beintema died peacefully Tuesday, June 1, at Lake Stockton Health Facility in Stockton after a long progressive diagnosis of severe spinal stenosis. She was 82. She was the first of three children of George and Leona Duchardt and was born in Chicago, Illinois. Georgeanne and her husband lived... Read more
Woman Found Murdered In Vehicle In Stockton
STOCKTON- Police are investigating an early morning homicide at the Polo Run apartment complex on Hammer Lane in north Stockton. According to SPD:. “This morning, at 6:33 a.m., officers were called to the 8100 block of Palisades Drive on a report of a person shot in the parking lot. When officers arrived, they located a 38-year-old woman inside a vehicle shot. Medics arrived and unfortunately pronounced the woman deceased. Homicide detectives responded to the investigation. Currently, there is no motive or suspect information. Read more