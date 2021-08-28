Cancel
Stockton, CA

Stockton news digest: Top stories today

Posted by 
Stockton Daily
Stockton Daily
 6 days ago

(STOCKTON, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Stockton.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Stockton / recordnet.com

Raising Cane's, In-N-Out among new dining options set to open in Stockton

Construction is underway on new Stockton locations for four popular restaurant chains. Among them are the first Stockton branch of the Louisiana-based chicken finger restaurant Raising Cane's, as well as for the breakfast and lunch restaurant Huckleberry's, billed as "Southern cooking with a California twist." Burger King and In-N-Out are... Read more

avatar

You forgot to mention the near completion construction in Weston Ranch. it is Stockton. Starbucks and gas station and 7-11 is being built across from the Weston Ranch Plaza.

3 likes

avatar

plus a 7-11 is being built at charter way & airport way in stockton ca.

1 like

Stockton / recordnet.com

Lincoln Center staple Payters Grill closing after 40 years

Payters Grill, a Stockton destination for cooked-to-order breakfast, lunch and dinner for more than 40 years, will be closing its doors on Sept. 6. Located at 61 Lincoln Center, Payters Grill serves a wide variety of burgers, grilled entrees, pasta, and breakfast plates, and offers an all-day breakfast menu. Owner... Read more

avatar

I'm so sad to hear this, me and my husband were just there on Sunday. 😔

1 like

Stockton / cedarrepublican.com

Georgeanne Duchardt Beintema

Georgeanne Duchardt Beintema died peacefully Tuesday, June 1, at Lake Stockton Health Facility in Stockton after a long progressive diagnosis of severe spinal stenosis. She was 82. She was the first of three children of George and Leona Duchardt and was born in Chicago, Illinois. Georgeanne and her husband lived... Read more

Stockton / 209times.com

Woman Found Murdered In Vehicle In Stockton

STOCKTON- Police are investigating an early morning homicide at the Polo Run apartment complex on Hammer Lane in north Stockton. According to SPD:. “This morning, at 6:33 a.m., officers were called to the 8100 block of Palisades Drive on a report of a person shot in the parking lot. When officers arrived, they located a 38-year-old woman inside a vehicle shot. Medics arrived and unfortunately pronounced the woman deceased. Homicide detectives responded to the investigation. Currently, there is no motive or suspect information. Read more

With Stockton Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

