Richmond news wrap: What’s trending

D’ville Deltas edged in championship final

Look forward to 75th anniversary next year of Deltaville Ballpark. Nine days and five weather postponements after the Deltaville Deltas defeated the Richmond El Heaters in game one of the Richmond NABA championship series, the Deltas and Heaters finally took the field on Sunday to complete the best-of-three championship. Unfortunately for the Deltas, they were edged out, and the El Heaters were crowned league tournament champions for the second year in a row. Read more