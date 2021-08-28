Richmond news wrap: What’s trending
(RICHMOND, VA) Here are today’s top stories from the Richmond area.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here's a glimpse of what's going on nearby.
Child found dead in Richmond home
The child's father told Jon Burkett his daughter went to bed and never woke up. Read more
County-by-county look at COVID-19 in Virginia
The health department reported 20,573 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 250,667 total tests processed over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 754,652. Read more
D’ville Deltas edged in championship final
Look forward to 75th anniversary next year of Deltaville Ballpark. Nine days and five weather postponements after the Deltaville Deltas defeated the Richmond El Heaters in game one of the Richmond NABA championship series, the Deltas and Heaters finally took the field on Sunday to complete the best-of-three championship. Unfortunately for the Deltas, they were edged out, and the El Heaters were crowned league tournament champions for the second year in a row. Read more
Federal court upholds death sentence for church shooter Dylann Roof
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A federal appeals court Wednesday upheld Dylann Roof’s conviction and death sentence for the 2015 racist slayings of nine members of a Black South Carolina congregation, saying the legal record cannot even capture the “full horror” of what he did. A unanimous three-judge panel of the... Read more