Richmond, VA

Richmond news wrap: What’s trending

Posted by 
Richmond Voice
Richmond Voice
 6 days ago

(RICHMOND, VA) Here are today’s top stories from the Richmond area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Richmond area, click here.

Richmond

Child found dead in Richmond home

Child found dead in Richmond home

The child's father told Jon Burkett his daughter went to bed and never woke up. Read more

avatar

😞🙌rest peacefully baby girl.. I would not know how to act if that happen to either one of my girls...and I have 2. I send my condolences to the family especially the parents. the mother mostly🌹

12 likes

Virginia

County-by-county look at COVID-19 in Virginia

County-by-county look at COVID-19 in Virginia

The health department reported 20,573 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 250,667 total tests processed over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 754,652. Read more

avatar

yeah none of this is real, they do this just to get money. Isn't that why they inflate the numbers?

1 like 2 replies

avatar

Um ok, hey have you figured out why the flu wasn't as bad last year as the previous years or is it just a deflated number.

2 likes 1 reply

Deltaville

D’ville Deltas edged in championship final

D'ville Deltas edged in championship final

Look forward to 75th anniversary next year of Deltaville Ballpark. Nine days and five weather postponements after the Deltaville Deltas defeated the Richmond El Heaters in game one of the Richmond NABA championship series, the Deltas and Heaters finally took the field on Sunday to complete the best-of-three championship. Unfortunately for the Deltas, they were edged out, and the El Heaters were crowned league tournament champions for the second year in a row. Read more

Richmond

Federal court upholds death sentence for church shooter Dylann Roof

Federal court upholds death sentence for church shooter Dylann Roof

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A federal appeals court Wednesday upheld Dylann Roof’s conviction and death sentence for the 2015 racist slayings of nine members of a Black South Carolina congregation, saying the legal record cannot even capture the “full horror” of what he did. A unanimous three-judge panel of the... Read more

