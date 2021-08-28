News wrap: Top stories in New Orleans

(NEW ORLEANS, LA) The news in New Orleans never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

'Time is not on our side': Hurricane Ida forecast to reach Category 4; New Orleans mayor says it's too late for mandatory evacuations Ida was forecast to reach Category 4 strength, with winds estimated at 140 mph, before it makes landfall Sunday afternoon or evening. Read more

TRENDING NOW

2 arrested in murder of New Orleans police officer at Houston restaurant; Both were out on bond, DA says Police say a Crime Stoppers tip led them to Frederick Jackson, 19, and Anthony Jenkins, 21. They're charged with capital murder in Det. Everett Briscoe's death. Read more

TOP VIEWED

MARSHALL: The Party of Lincoln and Remembering the New Orleans 1866 Massacre When I hear today’s Republicans refer to themselves as the Party of Lincoln, I have to stop and shake my head. Do Republicans really know what the Party of Abraham Lincoln actually stood for? The Republicans of 2021 and those from 1866 are not the same. In fact, they are polar opposites. The Republicans from 1866 were liberals who supported the cause of citizenship for freed slaves (Freedmen). They also supported the right for Black men to vote. A right that was vehemently opposed by White Southerners who at the time were conservative Democrats. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE