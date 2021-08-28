News wrap: Top stories in New Orleans
'Time is not on our side': Hurricane Ida forecast to reach Category 4; New Orleans mayor says it's too late for mandatory evacuations
Ida was forecast to reach Category 4 strength, with winds estimated at 140 mph, before it makes landfall Sunday afternoon or evening. Read more
I suppose Biden and his "marvelous" administration will try and blame this one on Trump as well somehow.
fires burning up the west, hurricanes in the east, floods in the south. Global plandemic. middle east uprising and western tyrrany on the horizon. Revelations folks.
2 arrested in murder of New Orleans police officer at Houston restaurant; Both were out on bond, DA says
Police say a Crime Stoppers tip led them to Frederick Jackson, 19, and Anthony Jenkins, 21. They're charged with capital murder in Det. Everett Briscoe's death. Read more
the blood is on Sylvester Turner's hands and on the hands of the judges who released these criminals out on bond but they'll never face any charges they'll never face any persecution for their being protected by the Democrat Party and their cohorts in the mainstream media and every one of those people had blood on their hands for their inaction to persecute the ones whose are responsible for this police officers death and for the officer is still in a coma here in Houston
Please name the judges who let them out on bond. They need to be held accountable for this as well. Citizens have a right to know.
MARSHALL: The Party of Lincoln and Remembering the New Orleans 1866 Massacre
When I hear today’s Republicans refer to themselves as the Party of Lincoln, I have to stop and shake my head. Do Republicans really know what the Party of Abraham Lincoln actually stood for? The Republicans of 2021 and those from 1866 are not the same. In fact, they are polar opposites. The Republicans from 1866 were liberals who supported the cause of citizenship for freed slaves (Freedmen). They also supported the right for Black men to vote. A right that was vehemently opposed by White Southerners who at the time were conservative Democrats. Read more
Sonya Ann Glynn Riche
This week, our family says goodbye to Sonya Ann Glynn Riche. Her beautiful light faded away on Friday, August 20, 2021. She was 55. Sonya was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1966, to Robert A. Glynn and Peggy Badickino Glynn. Sonya adored Christmas. It was her favorite season of... Read more