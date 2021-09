When the Dodger highlight is setting a new franchise record in a low-level pitching statistic, you know what kind of game was played at Dodger Stadium this Sunday afternoon. Justin Turner made his first career appearance on the mound in the top of the ninth inning and he was able to get three outs to become the 26th player to get a game finished this season for the Dodgers. The 2018 Dodgers had 25 players with at least one game finished.