Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Knoxville, TN

News wrap: Headlines in Knoxville

Posted by 
Knoxville Journal
Knoxville Journal
 6 days ago

(KNOXVILLE, TN) What’s going on in Knoxville? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Knoxville area, click here.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Knoxville / wate.com

Knoxville soldier killed in terrorist attack at Afghanistan airport

Knoxville soldier killed in terrorist attack at Afghanistan airport

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A U.S. Army member from Knoxville was one of 13 American service members killed in an attack outside Kabul’s airport Thursday, according to his family. U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss was a graduate of Gibbs High School. Knauss’s grandfather Wayne Knauss said Friday that the... Read more

Comments
avatar

I am praying for you !!!!! thank you for your service !!!!!! this should not have happened !

8 likes

avatar

Your son is a hero and Biden is a coward. Prayers for your son and your family.

4 likes

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Tennessee / onlyinyourstate.com

You Can Get Free Admission To A Dozen Museums In Tennessee On National Museum Day This Year

You Can Get Free Admission To A Dozen Museums In Tennessee On National Museum Day This Year

Tennessee museums are known for allowing expansive study and honor to the state’s history, and this year you can visit more than a dozen…for free. Yes, you read that right. This year on the famed Smithsonian National Museum Day, you can enjoy over 12 Tennessee museums without taking a dollar out of your wallet. Popular for […] The post You Can Get Free Admission To A Dozen Museums In Tennessee On National Museum Day This Year appeared first on Only In Your State. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Maryville / youtube.com

2021 Nissan Titan OakRidge, Knoxville, Maryville, Lenoir City, Clinton, TN 80861ND

2021 Nissan Titan OakRidge, Knoxville, Maryville, Lenoir City, Clinton, TN 80861ND

Gun Metallic New 2021 Nissan Titan available in Oak Ridge, Tennessee at Oak Ridge Nissan. Servicing the Knoxville, Maryville, Lenoir City, Clinton, TN area. Used: https://www.oakridgenissan.com/used-vehicles-oak-ridge-tn?utm_source=youtube&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=LESA_Vehicle_video_from_youtube New: https://www.oakridgenissan.com/new-nissan-oak-ridge-tn?utm_source=youtube&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=LESA_Vehicle_video_from_youtube 2021 Nissan Titan S - Stock#: 80861ND - VIN#: 1N6AA1EE9MN527262 http://www.oakridgenissan.com For more information on this vehicle and our full inventory, call us at 865-482-5489 Oak Ridge Nissan 1549 Oak Ridge Turnpike Oak Ridge TN 37830 [K01] S UTILITY PACKAGE -inc: Receiver Hitch Front Overhead Console map lamp and sunglass storage 4-Pin/7-Pin Wiring Harness Connector (Rear Bumper) Spray-On Bedliner,BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM W/VINYL BOLSTERS,GUN METALLIC,[L97] ALL SEASON FLOOR MATS,[B92] SPLASH GUARDS,Rear Wheel Drive,Power Steering,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Brake Assist,Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential,Steel Wheels,Tires - Front All-Season,Tires - Rear All-Season,Conventional Spare Tire,Rear Defrost,Sliding Rear Window,Privacy Glass,Intermittent Wipers,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,Power Door Locks,Automatic Headlights,AM/FM Stereo,Satellite Radio,MP3 Player,Bluetooth Connection,Auxiliary Audio Input,Smart Device Integration,Requires Subscription,Steering Wheel Audio Controls,Auxiliary Audio Input,Split Bench Seat,Pass-Through Rear Seat,Rear Bench Seat,Adjustable Steering Wheel,Trip Computer,Power Windows,Keyless Start,Keyless Entry,Power Door Locks,Cruise Control,A/C,Cloth Seats,Vinyl Seats,Passenger Vanity Mirror,Keyless Start,Power Windows,Sliding Rear Window,Power Door Locks,Trip Computer,Security System,Engine Immobilizer,Traction Control,Stability Control,Traction Control,Front Side Air Bag,Rear Parking Aid,Blind Spot Monitor,Lane Departure Warning,Tire Pressure Monitor,Driver Air Bag,Passenger Air Bag,Front Head Air Bag,Rear Head Air Bag,Passenger Air Bag Sensor,Knee Air Bag,Child Safety Locks,Back-Up Camera Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Knoxville / tnecd.com

Governor Lee, Commissioner Rolfe Announce IGT Technologies to Expand Operations in Knoxville

Governor Lee, Commissioner Rolfe Announce IGT Technologies to Expand Operations in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and IGT Technologies Inc. (IGT) officials announced today that the company will invest $3.9 million to expand its operations in Knoxville, creating 200 new jobs. IGT is a business process management and software development... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Knoxville Journal

Knoxville Journal

Knoxville, TN
336
Followers
454
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

With Knoxville Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Knoxville, TN
Government
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

After criticism, Apple says it will delay child safety updates

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) said on Friday it would take more time to collect feedback and improve proposed child safety features after the criticism of the system on privacy and other grounds both inside and outside the company. Apple's promise last month to check U.S. customer phones...

Comments / 0

Community Policy