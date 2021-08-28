What's up: News headlines in Honolulu
(HONOLULU, HI) Here are today’s top stories from the Honolulu area.
COVID-19 surge pummels Hawaii and its native population
HONOLULU (AP) — Kuulei Perreira-Keawekane could barely breathe when she went to a Hawaii emergency room. Nausea made it difficult for her to stand and her body throbbed with pain. Like many Native Hawaiians, she was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Perreira-Keawekane’s situation highlights the COVID-19 crisis that is gripping Hawaii... Read more
The native population? I don’t know anyone that caught the virus yet. Not one soul. I go to town weekly, have large gatherings and go fish every day. Maybe that’s the key. Or maybe just getting rid of the communist democrats be better.
7 likes 3 dislikes
when the Governor opened up restrictions and allowed the vaccinated in with out a pre testing and most of them brought the virus with them without knowing. we learned even if you are vaccinated you can still get the virus and spread it. so Governor instead of a shutdown back to mask and social distancing plus washing of hands and sanitizing
3 likes 2 dislikes
Police arrest man accused of shooting driver on H-1 Freeway in 2019
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police arrested an attempted murder suspect Thursday who has been on the run for about two years. CrimeStoppers said Theotis White was wanted for allegedly shooting a driver on the H-1 Freeway near the Pali off-ramp in July 2019. Authorities said the victim sustained multiple gunshot... Read more
Don’t sent him back to mainland,,,, Deal with Prison terms in Hawaii... They have some mean brother in dea ! Go Deal with them and have fun
7 likes 1 reply
What he didn't leave town???? what a dumbass!!!! give him life here! don't send him to the mainland! He will be "dealt" with....
7 likes
Hawaii reports 625 COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths – Honolulu, Hawaii
Posted: Posted August 25, 2021 / 09:00 AM HST / Has been updated: August 25, 2021 / 09:14 AM HST. Honolulu (KHON2) —The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reported 625 new coronavirus cases and 8 new deaths on Wednesday, August 25. Coronavirus in 10 residents diagnosed outside the state: 376... Read more
UH pandemic modelers: Oahu, Big Island in ‘eye’ of COVID hurricane
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - UH pandemic modelers say Oahu and the Big Island are already in the middle of a health care hurricane ― and they warn Maui isn’t far behind. The Hawaii Pandemic Applied Modeling Work Group says there are no signs that the alarming increases in COVID cases and hospitalizations on Oahu and Hawaii County are slowing down. Read more