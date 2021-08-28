Cancel
Honolulu, HI

What's up: News headlines in Honolulu

Posted by 
Honolulu Journal
Honolulu Journal
 6 days ago

(HONOLULU, HI) Here are today’s top stories from the Honolulu area.

We've got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Hawaii / apnews.com

COVID-19 surge pummels Hawaii and its native population

COVID-19 surge pummels Hawaii and its native population

HONOLULU (AP) — Kuulei Perreira-Keawekane could barely breathe when she went to a Hawaii emergency room. Nausea made it difficult for her to stand and her body throbbed with pain. Like many Native Hawaiians, she was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Perreira-Keawekane’s situation highlights the COVID-19 crisis that is gripping Hawaii... Read more

avatar

The native population? I don’t know anyone that caught the virus yet. Not one soul. I go to town weekly, have large gatherings and go fish every day. Maybe that’s the key. Or maybe just getting rid of the communist democrats be better.

avatar

when the Governor opened up restrictions and allowed the vaccinated in with out a pre testing and most of them brought the virus with them without knowing. we learned even if you are vaccinated you can still get the virus and spread it. so Governor instead of a shutdown back to mask and social distancing plus washing of hands and sanitizing

Honolulu / hawaiinewsnow.com

Police arrest man accused of shooting driver on H-1 Freeway in 2019

Police arrest man accused of shooting driver on H-1 Freeway in 2019

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police arrested an attempted murder suspect Thursday who has been on the run for about two years. CrimeStoppers said Theotis White was wanted for allegedly shooting a driver on the H-1 Freeway near the Pali off-ramp in July 2019. Authorities said the victim sustained multiple gunshot... Read more

avatar

Don’t sent him back to mainland,,,, Deal with Prison terms in Hawaii... They have some mean brother in dea ! Go Deal with them and have fun

avatar

What he didn't leave town???? what a dumbass!!!! give him life here! don't send him to the mainland! He will be "dealt" with....

Hawaii / eminetra.com

Hawaii reports 625 COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths – Honolulu, Hawaii

Hawaii reports 625 COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths – Honolulu, Hawaii

Posted: Posted August 25, 2021 / 09:00 AM HST / Has been updated: August 25, 2021 / 09:14 AM HST. Honolulu (KHON2) —The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reported 625 new coronavirus cases and 8 new deaths on Wednesday, August 25. Coronavirus in 10 residents diagnosed outside the state: 376... Read more

Hawaii County / msn.com

UH pandemic modelers: Oahu, Big Island in ‘eye’ of COVID hurricane

UH pandemic modelers: Oahu, Big Island in ‘eye’ of COVID hurricane

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - UH pandemic modelers say Oahu and the Big Island are already in the middle of a health care hurricane ― and they warn Maui isn’t far behind. The Hawaii Pandemic Applied Modeling Work Group says there are no signs that the alarming increases in COVID cases and hospitalizations on Oahu and Hawaii County are slowing down. Read more

Honolulu Journal

Honolulu Journal

With Honolulu Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

