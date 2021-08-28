Wichita news digest: Top stories today
COVID-19 outbreak closes KS school district through Sept. 6
The Wellington School District, located south of Wichita, is closing temporarily due to COVID-19. Read more
they could be in Florida or texASS where kids don't get a choice if they want to live or die.
OH No the flu! Like what happened every year prior around this time and into the fall before we had the most secure election of all time.
Man arrested in connection to fatal hit-and-run of Wichita music promoter
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The driver of an SUV in a fatal hit-and-run accident Wednesday has been arrested. Jesus Manuel Olave Jr., 31, was arrested Thursday in Derby for driving without a valid license, failure to yield, and failure to stop at a fatality accident. Police said the driver of... Read more
Glad the guy was caught. How can any decent person hit someone and not even care if they hurt/killed them. Pretty low.
Glad he was caught. Now he can get processed through the courts. Question though, IF he is here illegally, will they just ship him back? Deserves prison.
Boys cross country aims to build off last season’s success
The Panthers showed a lot of promise in the postseason, winning the regional meet to go to state with a team score of 67, which was 23 points better than second and third place finishers Wichita East and Dodge City. “Our goal going into regionals was to finish within the... Read more
What is the future of Kansas workforce? New goals on training, education aim for growth
Kansas should focus on reforming labor laws to allow young people to get more work experience and pursue efforts to increase registered apprenticeships across the state, according to an updated workforce development report from the Kansas Chamber of Commerce. Without new efforts aimed at employees, Kansas’ workforce will remain stagnant... Read more