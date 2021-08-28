Cancel
Wichita, KS

Wichita news digest: Top stories today

Posted by 
Wichita Bulletin
Wichita Bulletin
 6 days ago

(WICHITA, KS) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Wichita.

We've got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Wellington / kshb.com

COVID-19 outbreak closes KS school district through Sept. 6

The Wellington School District, located south of Wichita, is closing temporarily due to COVID-19. Read more

avatar

they could be in Florida or texASS where kids don't get a choice if they want to live or die.

2 likes 4 replies

avatar

OH No the flu! Like what happened every year prior around this time and into the fall before we had the most secure election of all time.

4 likes

Wichita / kwch.com

Man arrested in connection to fatal hit-and-run of Wichita music promoter

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The driver of an SUV in a fatal hit-and-run accident Wednesday has been arrested. Jesus Manuel Olave Jr., 31, was arrested Thursday in Derby for driving without a valid license, failure to yield, and failure to stop at a fatality accident. Police said the driver of... Read more

avatar

Glad the guy was caught. How can any decent person hit someone and not even care if they hurt/killed them. Pretty low.

5 likes 1 dislike 2 replies

avatar

Glad he was caught. Now he can get processed through the courts. Question though, IF he is here illegally, will they just ship him back? Deserves prison.

Derby / derbyinformer.com

Boys cross country aims to build off last season’s success

The Panthers showed a lot of promise in the postseason, winning the regional meet to go to state with a team score of 67, which was 23 points better than second and third place finishers Wichita East and Dodge City. “Our goal going into regionals was to finish within the... Read more

Kansas / kansas.com

What is the future of Kansas workforce? New goals on training, education aim for growth

Kansas should focus on reforming labor laws to allow young people to get more work experience and pursue efforts to increase registered apprenticeships across the state, according to an updated workforce development report from the Kansas Chamber of Commerce. Without new efforts aimed at employees, Kansas’ workforce will remain stagnant... Read more

Wichita Bulletin

Wichita Bulletin

Wichita, KS
With Wichita Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

#Local News
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

After criticism, Apple says it will delay child safety updates

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) said on Friday it would take more time to collect feedback and improve proposed child safety features after the criticism of the system on privacy and other grounds both inside and outside the company. Apple's promise last month to check U.S. customer phones...

Comments / 0

