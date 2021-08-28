News wrap: Top stories in Riverside

Man arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, sexually assaulting woman in Riverside

A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnaping and sexual assault after allegedly attacking a woman walking in Riverside last month. The incident was reported about 2 a.m. July 31, when the victim was walking near Mission Inn Avenue and Mount Rubidoux Drive. Riverside police said she was forced into a vehicle and sexually assaulted.