News wrap: Top stories in Riverside

Garbage truck driver charged in deadly Riverside wildfire set to be arraigned
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A garbage truck driver, charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of two Calimesa residents, is set to be arraigned next week. 39-year-old Antonio Ornelas-Velazquez is responsible for sparking a wildfire that spread through a mobile home park in Calimesa, killing two people. He is facing two... Read more
Man arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, sexually assaulting woman in Riverside
A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnaping and sexual assault after allegedly attacking a woman walking in Riverside last month. The incident was reported about 2 a.m. July 31, when the victim was walking near Mission Inn Avenue and Mount Rubidoux Drive. Riverside police said she was forced into a vehicle and sexually assaulted. Read more
Dallas County mask mandate: Judge sides with Jenkins over Abbott – Riverside, California
Judge Tonya Parker has issued a temporary injunction against Abbott’s order that public agencies such as cities, counties and schools cannot issue or delegate mask requirements. Dallas — District Court Judges upheld Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins and allowed him to maintain his mandate in a dispute with Governor Greg... Read more
Breathe California Case Study
Check out a recent interview with Breathe California, a Los Angeles based non-profit organization that is working to promote clean air and healthy lungs through education, research, technology and advocacy. They share pivotal insights on the impact of strategic partnerships, similar to the one they have formed with our HVIP program. Read more