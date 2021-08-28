Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Riverside, CA

News wrap: Top stories in Riverside

Posted by 
Riverside News Watch
Riverside News Watch
 6 days ago

(RIVERSIDE, CA) Here are today’s top stories from the Riverside area.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Riverside / foxla.com

Garbage truck driver charged in deadly Riverside wildfire set to be arraigned

Garbage truck driver charged in deadly Riverside wildfire set to be arraigned

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A garbage truck driver, charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of two Calimesa residents, is set to be arraigned next week. 39-year-old Antonio Ornelas-Velazquez is responsible for sparking a wildfire that spread through a mobile home park in Calimesa, killing two people. He is facing two... Read more

Comments
avatar

Good..nail him to the cross. He was asked and told not to dump hot load with weather conditions and he did any way. He killed people that were in their homes and displaced many.

1 like 5 replies

avatar

Mike disregard I really intended to just dump the fire and do something to his boss told him what to do was what are they doing on the criminate them as well as him I don’t think he should be incriminated myself but that’s my thought

1 like

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Riverside / ktla.com

Man arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, sexually assaulting woman in Riverside

Man arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, sexually assaulting woman in Riverside

A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnaping and sexual assault after allegedly attacking a woman walking in Riverside last month. The incident was reported about 2 a.m. July 31, when the victim was walking near Mission Inn Avenue and Mount Rubidoux Drive. Riverside police said she was forced into a vehicle and sexually assaulted. Read more

Comments
avatar

THAT'S RIGHT. THROW. AWAY. THE. 🔑 AND. LET. PLAY. WITH. MISS. PALMER. AND. HER. FOUR. SISTERS. OR. HIS. CELLIE. IN. PRISON. FOR. EVER. HE. WILL. BE. BETTER. OFF. COMMITING. SUICIDE. GET. IT. OVER. WIT. RATHER. THEN. SPENDING. THE. REST. OF. HIS. PIECE. OF. 💩 LIFE. IN. PRISON. 😆 WOOPTY DOO. ANA. WOOPTY-WOOP-WOOP. !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Dallas County / eminetra.com

Dallas County mask mandate: Judge sides with Jenkins over Abbott – Riverside, California

Dallas County mask mandate: Judge sides with Jenkins over Abbott – Riverside, California

Judge Tonya Parker has issued a temporary injunction against Abbott’s order that public agencies such as cities, counties and schools cannot issue or delegate mask requirements. Dallas — District Court Judges upheld Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins and allowed him to maintain his mandate in a dispute with Governor Greg... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
San Bernardino / youtube.com

Breathe California Case Study

Breathe California Case Study

Check out a recent interview with Breathe California, a Los Angeles based non-profit organization that is working to promote clean air and healthy lungs through education, research, technology and advocacy. They share pivotal insights on the impact of strategic partnerships, similar to the one they have formed with our HVIP program. Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Riverside News Watch

Riverside News Watch

Riverside, CA
611
Followers
431
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

With Riverside News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Government
Riverside, CA
Government
City
Riverside, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

After criticism, Apple says it will delay child safety updates

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) said on Friday it would take more time to collect feedback and improve proposed child safety features after the criticism of the system on privacy and other grounds both inside and outside the company. Apple's promise last month to check U.S. customer phones...

Comments / 0

Community Policy