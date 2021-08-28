Trending news headlines in Pompano Beach

(POMPANO BEACH, FL) The news in Pompano Beach never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Woman arrested after stabbing student after high school football game in Broward, deputies say POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Deputies arrested a 35-year-old woman on Friday accusing her of stabbing an 18-year-old high school student after a football game in Pompano Beach. Deputies said Darkus Essilanette Sanders said she struck the man to defend her son, but she did not stab him in the back. Deputies have a video showing otherwise, according to the arrest report. Read more

Two Stabbed In Pompano Beach Park After Football Game FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Two people were stabbed at the end of a football game Thursday night in Pompano Beach. It was originally reported that it happened near the end of the Blanche Ely, McArthur High game around 9:15 a.m. The Broward Sheriff’s Office has clarified that it happened at a neighborhood park, Mitchell Moore Park, not during the game or on the school campus. It happened around 9:15 p.m. at Blanche Ely High School, near the 1200 block of Northwest Sixth Avenue in Pompano Beach. The sheriff’s office said an 18-year-old and a juvenile were stabbed during a fight. The teen was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The minor left with his parents before they could speak with sheriff’s investigators The sheriff’s office is investigating what led to the stabbings, no word of any arrests. Read more

