Pompano Beach, FL

Trending news headlines in Pompano Beach

Pompano Beach Daily
Pompano Beach Daily
 6 days ago

(POMPANO BEACH, FL) The news in Pompano Beach never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Pompano Beach area, click here.

Pompano Beach / local10.com

Woman arrested after stabbing student after high school football game in Broward, deputies say

Woman arrested after stabbing student after high school football game in Broward, deputies say

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Deputies arrested a 35-year-old woman on Friday accusing her of stabbing an 18-year-old high school student after a football game in Pompano Beach. Deputies said Darkus Essilanette Sanders said she struck the man to defend her son, but she did not stab him in the back. Deputies have a video showing otherwise, according to the arrest report. Read more

Pompano Beach / cbslocal.com

Two Stabbed In Pompano Beach Park After Football Game

Two Stabbed In Pompano Beach Park After Football Game

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Two people were stabbed at the end of a football game Thursday night in Pompano Beach. It was originally reported that it happened near the end of the Blanche Ely, McArthur High game around 9:15 a.m. The Broward Sheriff’s Office has clarified that it happened at a neighborhood park, Mitchell Moore Park, not during the game or on the school campus. It happened around 9:15 p.m. at Blanche Ely High School, near the 1200 block of Northwest Sixth Avenue in Pompano Beach. The sheriff’s office said an 18-year-old and a juvenile were stabbed during a fight. The teen was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The minor left with his parents before they could speak with sheriff’s investigators The sheriff’s office is investigating what led to the stabbings, no word of any arrests. Read more

Pompano Beach / youtube.com

EDBLlife Live Sessions | Yoga Home

EDBLlife Live Sessions | Yoga Home

yoga hOMe® is a premiere South Florida yoga studio offering anything frOM infrared hot vinyasa and Buti® Yoga to non-heated Restorative and Yin. With over a dozen different modalities on our MindBody® schedule to choose frOM, we are certain that you will find sOMething you absolutely LOVE! It is all part of the “hOMe Team Advantage”! Our over-qualified yoga teachers are all licensed and insured to provide unparalleled guidance, instruction, and award-winning custOMer service to everyone they instruct! https://youtu.be/NbzccN6W8j0 Follow us @EDBLlife Check us out at EDBLlife.com #namaste #pompanobeach #yogahome #edbllife Read more

Pompano Beach / youtube.com

750 N Ocean Boulevard Unit 1403 Pompano Beach, FL | ColdwellBankerHomes.com

750 N Ocean Boulevard Unit 1403 Pompano Beach, FL | ColdwellBankerHomes.com

750 N Ocean Boulevard Unit 1403, Pompano Beach, FL Map it at https://www.google.com/maps/place/750+N+Ocean+Boulevard+Unit+1403,+Pompano+Beach,+FL ColdwellBankerHomes.com Dori Summer - Coldwell Banker | 954.608.6214 Admiralty Towers in Pompano Beach. Ocean Views from this 14th Floor Condo - Live right on the Sand. Custom finishes throughout. Crown molding, custom cabinetry, walk-in closets, Murphy bed and a built-in desk in the second bedroom. Remodeled bathrooms with custom lighting. Sunscreen shades. Kitchen Read more

Pompano Beach Daily

Pompano Beach Daily

Pompano Beach, FL
With Pompano Beach Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

