5 takeaways from the Bills' 19-0 preseason win over the Packers

The Buffalo Bills wrapped up their 2021 exhibition season against the Green Bay Packers. The final score was a 19-0 shutout, and that’s cool and all, but most importantly, the team that played in the game is still healthy.

Aside from that, here are five other takeaways from the Bills’ win over the Packers:

Josh Allen has no rust

In a surprise, the Bills decided to start quarterback Josh Allen. He did not play in the first two preseason games Buffalo had, but in the finale, he played nearly the whole first half.

First and foremost, Allen was not injured in the game. That was the biggest concern, but he escaped injury, in a sense, as the Packers defense did get a few hits in on him.

But overall, Allen impressed. He opened the game completing his first eight passes and was 10-for-11 on his opening drive, which ended in a 31-yard touchdown pass. Overall, Allen finished 20-for-26 passing with 194 yards and two scores.

The 2020 breakout season Allen is back.

Jake Fromm gets extensive time

Bills quarterback Jake Fromm. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

The backup quarterback spots don’t seem overly important, but for this Bills front office, they are.

Under Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott’s watch, the Bills haven’t been shy about only keeping two QBs on their final 53-man roster. The usual No. 3 ends up on the practice squad and that guy recently has been Davis Webb. But now the Bills also have Jake Fromm to consider.

If the Bills want to keep only Allen and Mitchell Trubisky and hope Fromm and Webb make it to the practice squad… Webb seems like a safe bet. Not so much with Fromm now.

Against the Packers, he was 10-for-16 passing for 87 yards. Fromm also showed his athleticism with a 13-yard rushing score.

That, combined with the preseason Week 1 game-saving throw to Marquez Stevenson? There’s a chance the former fifth-round pick gets claimed if he’s cut. It’s not that he’s screaming franchise QB, but Fromm showed he can play.

AJ Klein, secondary shines

A.J. Klein #54 and teammate Siran Neal #33. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Along with Allen and some starters on offense playing, several on defense did as well. There were some promising signs from a few contributors on that side of the ball.

Linebacker AJ Klein will be a key piece when the Bills run three-linebacker packages with Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds this season.

Against the Packers, Klein’s skill at the line of scrimmage was noticeable. Of his good plays there, he had a key third-down stop at the goal line.

In the secondary, one play after Klein’s stop, cornerback Tre’Davious White caused a turnover on downs with a diving pass breakup. Later on in the game, defensive end AJ Epenesa had a QB hit on Packers QB Jordan Love which led to a Micah Hyde interception.

That was an overall impressive play and something the Bills are hoping for more or this season.

The WR depth is ridiculous

Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

The Bills had Stefon Diggs sit this one out. That helped Gabriel Davis get some extra snaps and boy did he deliver.

Davis was specifically impressive. He had five catches for 75 yards and a touchdown to led Buffalo’s offense. Davis caught every ball thrown his way, too.

Davis getting such good play in with Diggs out also came with a combined eight catches for 79 yards from Emmanuel Sanders and Cole Beasley as well.

All that work was only done in about half a game. This outing just emphasizes how much talent the Bills have at wide receiver.

Big day for Bills Mafia

Bills quarterback Josh Allen. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

This might not seem like a takeaway, but it is. Buffalo has their hometown advantage back.

Due to COVID-19 in 2020, the Bills only had a couple thousand fans at their stadium during home playoff games. This year, it’ll be a full venue.

Highmark Stadium was not packed to capacity against the Packers, but according to the broadcast, approximately 50,000 folks did fill out the stadium. Even if it wasn’t that high of a total, it was still very loud and passionate in Orchard Park.

The Packers’ first-team offense even took a delay of game penalty… in the preseason…

This upcoming season will be a special one for the fans. It’ll be the first time in decades that a full building in Buffalo will see a Super Bowl worthy team.