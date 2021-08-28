Cancel
Salt Lake City, UT

Top stories trending in Salt Lake City

Posted by 
Salt Lake City News Watch
Salt Lake City News Watch
 6 days ago

(SALT LAKE CITY, UT) Here are today’s top stories from the Salt Lake City area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Salt Lake City area, click here.

Utah / fox13now.com

Utah school official under review after LGBT social post

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A conservative member of Utah’s board of education who criticized the use of a gay pride flag in a social media post is under investigation. The Utah State Board of Education said in a statement released Tuesday that Natalie Cline’s post does not represent the school board and that it is reviewing the post for potential violations. Read more

Comments
avatar

we need to respect each other, if I don't like the use of the rainbow flag, it's ok... same we have to respect if other people like it.

2 likes 1 dislike 3 replies

avatar

I don’t support gay pride either and I shouldn’t be expected to pay for it with tax payers money! My kids can’t wear a political shirt or hat to school but we let the pride flag fly, very disturbing!

4 likes 3 dislikes

Salt Lake City / abc4.com

‘A disaster’: Business owners say Salt Lake City needs to clean up street encampments

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Two roads in Salt Lake City have been closed for the past two weeks because of an increase in street campers who have been living in vehicles parked on those city streets. For months dozens of cars, RVs, and trailers have lined Decade Drive and... Read more

Comments
avatar

well pay more and I don't know pick them off the street and give them a job

avatar

These homeless encampments are City Council created. Always working hard to eliminate all low income housing. Except for the rare section 8, apartment.

Salt Lake City / youtube.com

Man sentenced to 2 years in prison for participating in Salt Lake City riot

Man sentenced to 2 years in prison for participating in Salt Lake City riot Read more

Salt Lake City / chipchick.com

42 Years After She Was Found Dead Near A Road She Finally Has Been Identified And Given Her Name Back

Salt Lake City, Utah. 37-year-old Sandra Matott vanished back in 1979 and her husband was the one that reported her as missing to the police. It was July 18th, 1979 when Sandra’s husband, Warren Matott, told the Salt Lake City Police Department that Sandra went missing eight days prior to him reporting her. Read more

ABOUT

With Salt Lake City News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

