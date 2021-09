Northern Ireland celebrated a first win of their World Cup qualifying campaign with a 4-1 victory over Lithuania which manager Ian Baraclough said was extra special given the hurdles they had overcome.Injuries to the likes of Jonny Evans Corry Evans and Josh Magennis plus the unavailability of Stuart Dallas for personal reasons, left Baraclough relying on a number of youngsters but they delivered as Shayne Lavery and Dan Ballard scored their first international goals in Vilnius.There was also a key penalty save from Bailey Peacock-Farrell as Lithuania threatened to come from 2-0 down and equalise in a chaotic...