Special Weather Statement issued for Appomattox, Charlotte by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Appomattox; Charlotte A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Appomattox and north central Charlotte Counties through 500 PM EDT At 425 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Evergreen, or near Red House. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Red House and Evergreen. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH