Top stories trending in Raleigh

Raleigh, NC

Raleigh News Watch
Raleigh News Watch
 6 days ago

(RALEIGH, NC) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Raleigh.

We've got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

North Carolina / abc11.com

Unvaccinated people in North Carolina 15 times more likely to die from COVID-19, state says

Unvaccinated people in North Carolina were 15 times more likely to die from COVID-19 during the four-week period ending Aug. 21. Read more

It is factually known that the vaccine DOES NOT stop the contraction of the covid-19 Coronavirus. It is also factually known that the vaccines do not stop the transmission of the covid-19 Coronavirus.

Was always told " when its your time, its your time." Vaccinated or not. Not going to take anything if I can still get it. Its my right and my choice.

Carrboro / cbs17.com

Gov. Cooper wants more restaurants and businesses to require proof of vaccination

CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper wants to see more restaurants and businesses requiring proof of vaccination. The governor and his staff were asked to show their CDC vaccine cards while visiting Pizzeria Mercado in Carrboro on Thursday. The restaurant recently implemented a proof of vaccination requirement for customers who dine in. Read more

I walked in to a restaurant to have dinner last night….Hostess: HelloMe: Hi, table for two, pleaseHostess: Sure, and your nameMe: XXXXXXHostess: Great. And do you and your guest have your vaccination cards?Me: We do....Can you tell us who our server will be?Hostess: Um, looks like Tom will be your server tonight.Me: Great. Can you show us Tom’s vaccination card?Hostess: Um...Me: And also, can you provide me with proof that Tom is not a carrier of HIV, Hepatitis A or B, or any other communicable diseases?Hostess: Um...Me: Also, we would prefer not to be served by someone who is on or uses recreational drugs, so if you could provide us with Tom’s most recent tox screen, that would be great.Hostess: Um... Let me get the manager for you.Me: That would be great, thanks.I copied this from a friend but this would be awesome to do and see the outcome. 😂 🤣

So...the "vaccinated" are allowed to spread COVID-19 especially the Delta variant in restaurants...but not the un-jabbed; Roy Cooper...you are a joke! SMGDH

Raleigh / youtube.com

Ana Maria Muñoz at Converging Stories: Distance + Exploration

Ana Maria Muñoz shares a true, first person story on the theme of Distance + Exploration at Converging Stories on July 12, 2021 at Transfer Co. Ballroom. Videography by Nicholas Tycho Reed. Learn more about this event and future storytelling events: https://raleighconvergence.com/2021/01/28/converging-stories-returns-with-new-themes-for-second-season-of-live-storytelling/ Read more

Raleigh / youtube.com

Sermon Moment | Murray Smith | Catch The Fire Raleigh

Read more

Raleigh News Watch

With Raleigh News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

After criticism, Apple says it will delay child safety updates

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) said on Friday it would take more time to collect feedback and improve proposed child safety features after the criticism of the system on privacy and other grounds both inside and outside the company. Apple's promise last month to check U.S. customer phones...

