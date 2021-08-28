Top stories trending in Raleigh
(RALEIGH, NC) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Raleigh.
Unvaccinated people in North Carolina 15 times more likely to die from COVID-19, state says
Unvaccinated people in North Carolina were 15 times more likely to die from COVID-19 during the four-week period ending Aug. 21. Read more
It is factually known that the vaccine DOES NOT stop the contraction of the covid-19 Coronavirus. It is also factually known that the vaccines do not stop the transmission of the covid-19 Coronavirus.
Was always told " when its your time, its your time." Vaccinated or not. Not going to take anything if I can still get it. Its my right and my choice.
Gov. Cooper wants more restaurants and businesses to require proof of vaccination
CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper wants to see more restaurants and businesses requiring proof of vaccination. The governor and his staff were asked to show their CDC vaccine cards while visiting Pizzeria Mercado in Carrboro on Thursday. The restaurant recently implemented a proof of vaccination requirement for customers who dine in. Read more
I walked in to a restaurant to have dinner last night….Hostess: HelloMe: Hi, table for two, pleaseHostess: Sure, and your nameMe: XXXXXXHostess: Great. And do you and your guest have your vaccination cards?Me: We do....Can you tell us who our server will be?Hostess: Um, looks like Tom will be your server tonight.Me: Great. Can you show us Tom’s vaccination card?Hostess: Um...Me: And also, can you provide me with proof that Tom is not a carrier of HIV, Hepatitis A or B, or any other communicable diseases?Hostess: Um...Me: Also, we would prefer not to be served by someone who is on or uses recreational drugs, so if you could provide us with Tom’s most recent tox screen, that would be great.Hostess: Um... Let me get the manager for you.Me: That would be great, thanks.I copied this from a friend but this would be awesome to do and see the outcome. 😂 🤣
So...the "vaccinated" are allowed to spread COVID-19 especially the Delta variant in restaurants...but not the un-jabbed; Roy Cooper...you are a joke! SMGDH
