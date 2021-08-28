What's up: Top news in Bakersfield
(BAKERSFIELD, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Bakersfield.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Second round of Golden State Stimulus payments start today
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Today, August 27, Californians will begin receiving the second round of Golden State Stimulus payments. During the second round, a $600 payment will be sent to taxpayers with a Social Security Number making $75,000 or less who did not receive a first payment. And a 1,000 payment to qualified Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) filers making $75,000 or less and have one or more dependents. Read more
Hey you need to make a complaint directly to the IRS office (2819949746) of not getting your check I just got mine $1400 yesterday , after making a complaint Am so happy 🤪🥰❤️🔥✅
2 likes 2 replies
so I only got 1 of them smh where'd the rest of them go.. an how is there no way to check y I haven't gotten the other ones
Early morning 3.9-magnitude earthquake shakes Southern California, geologists say
An early morning earthquake Friday rattled some Southern California residents awake. A 3.9-magnitude earthquake shook Bodfish, California, at about 5:30 a.m. Friday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. People in nearby Bakersfield could feel light shaking. The 3.7-mile deep quake could also be felt near Barstow, California City and Ridgecrest.... Read more
