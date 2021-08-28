Watch: Former UGA QB Jake Fromm scrambles for Bills TD

Jake Fromm turned on the jets and showed off his elusiveness today, scrambling for a 13 yard touchdown in a Buffalo Bills preseason win over the Green Bay Packers.

On the day, Fromm was 10/16 passing for 87 yards. He did not record a passing touchdown. His 17 yards on the ground, however, did lead Buffalo in rushing.

Fromm, UGA’s fourth all-time passing leader (8,224), was drafted in the 5th round of the 2020 draft and served last season as the team’s emergency COVID-19 relief quarterback. That kept Fromm isolated from the team for most of the year until this offseason.

The Warner Robins, Ga., native is competing for the team’s backup quarterback position with former Bears first-round pick Mitchell Trubisky and Davis Webb.