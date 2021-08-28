Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Thomas Tuchel Confirms N’Golo Kante Chelsea Injury Blow After Liverpool Draw

By Nick Emms
Posted by 
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 6 days ago

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has provided an injury update regarding N'Golo Kante.

The midfielder was taken off at half-time in Chelsea's 1-1 draw againtst Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday.

Speaking following the match, via Adam Newson, Tuchel provided an update.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ic15r_0bfvugcE00
SIPA USA

"He is injured." Tuchel said.

"He missed the Arsenal game because of pain in his ankle and inflammation. The opponent fell in his ankle, twisted it again, and he had the same pain as before the Arsenal game.

"He was lacking force to accelerate and we had to take him off."

This could result in Chelsea dipping into the market for a midfielder, with strong links to Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xsAzZ_0bfvugcE00
SIPA USA

Kante is suffering with a series of injuries and Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are the only senior midfielders at the club following loan spells for Billy Gilmour and Conor Gallagher.

Chelsea were down to ten men and without Kante but still manager to earn a positive result at Anfield.

Tuchel was impressed with the character shown by his side.

"The pressure was high, the quality from Liverpool and the energy was high and then in the last second we concede a penalty, red card and need to exchange N’Golo Kante at half time for injury. Suddenly the world is upside down. I can’t praise the team enough for their resilience." he said.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
272
Followers
2K+
Post
211K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saul Niguez
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Conor Gallagher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Anfield
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Christian Pulisic ruled OUT of Chelsea’s London derby with Arsenal after Thomas Tuchel reveals American winger tested positive for Covid-19

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Christian Pulisic has tested positive for coronavirus and cited that as the reason for his absence from training. The 22-year-old midfielder has not trained with the first-team squad since Wednesday after producing a positive test. As a result, Pulisic will miss Chelsea’s clash with Arsenal...
UEFAYardbarker

Thomas Tuchel on Kante and Jorginho’s UEFA nod

The shortlist for UEFA’s “Men’s Player of the Year” award came out earlier this week, and yesterday’s press conference provided the first opportunity for Thomas Tuchel to speak about the fact that there are two Blues on the list of three. Both N’Golo Kante and Jorginho join Kevin de Bruyne...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Report: Chelsea & Thomas Tuchel Make Saul Niguez Transfer Decision

Chelsea are insisting they will make a move to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez on loan this summer, according to reports. The 26-year-old has been heavily linked with a switch to west London this summer in recent days. He has been offered on loan to clubs across Europe including the Premier League, with Manchester United and Chelsea both rumoured to be interested.
UEFATribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel happy Kante, Jorginho up for UEFA award

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is delighted seeing N'Golo Kante and Jorginho nominated for the UEFA Player of the Year. Tuchel, himself, is up for the Coach of the Year award. “It is a good sign for football, and that includes Kevin De Bruyne 200 per cent," Tuchel told the official Chelsea website.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel reveals Chelsea working on possible transfer incomings before deadline

Thomas Tuchel has revealed Chelsea are working on possible signings ahead of the transfer deadline next week.The Blues, who added Romelu Lukaku for £97.5m this summer, have been linked with several players ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.And the German coach admits the club are exploring potential opportunities to boost their hopes of mounting of a title challenge this season. "We have some ideas, we are trying, not all decisions are taken, there are some negotiations going on,” Tuchel said ahead of facing Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday. “Hoping in the meaning, that we need something to make the coach happy,...
SoccerESPN

Radamel Falcao returns to LaLiga with Rayo Vallecano

Radamel Falcao has joined Rayo Vallecano on a free transfer after his contract with Galatasaray was terminated. Falcao, 35, joined Gala in 2019 and spent two seasons in Turkey but is best known for his spells with Porto, Atletico Madrid and Monaco. He also played for Manchester United and Chelsea on loan.
UEFAYardbarker

Jurgen Klopp Throws Chelsea Dig Despite Thomas Tuchel Praise

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has heaped praise on Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel but took aim at their finances in the process. They host Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday evening at Anfield, with both sides starting the season in fine form - winning both of their opening matches. Chelsea...
UEFAvavel.com

How can Chelsea replace N'Golo Kante?

The midfield pairing of Jorginho and N'Golo Kante is arguably one of the best midfields Chelsea have had in a long time. Having already won the Europa League, Champions League and UEFA Super Cup together, that midfield is likely to be central to anymore success that the Blues achieve both this season, and in the future.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel: Christensen the difference for Liverpool point

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says Andreas Christesen was key for their 1-1 draw at Liverpool. Kai Havertz gave Chelsea the lead after 22 minutes before Reece James' handball in the penalty area led to his dismissal and Mohamed Salah's equaliser from the spot. Tuchel later said, "Andreas has been very...

Comments / 0

Community Policy