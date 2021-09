Pokemon Go has confirmed that two new Pokemon will be added to the game next week at the start of the Psychic Spectacular event. Inkay and its evolved form Malamar will make their Pokemon Go debut during the launch of the Psychic Spectacular, a five day event focused on Psychic-type Pokemon. The event will also continue the Season of Mischief Special Research story, which will kick off beginning on September 5th. Inkay is a Dark/Psychic-type Pokemon that evolves into Malamar when it reaches a certain level and when the physical game console (i.e. the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo 2DS) is held upside down. Pokemon Go teased that this evolution method would still be used in the game, but did not outright confirm how it would work with mobile devices.