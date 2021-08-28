Colorado Springs news digest: Top stories today
(COLORADO SPRINGS, CO) Here are today’s top stories from the Colorado Springs area.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Jury finds Colorado Springs daycare owner guilty on all charges after 25 infants were found hidden in basement
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday, a jury reached a verdict for two women facing child abuse charges. Carla Faith, the owner of Play Mountain Place, was found guilty on all charges. Faith faced 26 counts of child abuse, one count of attempting to influence a peace officer, and three counts of operating a daycare The post Jury finds Colorado Springs daycare owner guilty on all charges after 25 infants were found hidden in basement appeared first on KRDO. Read more
Lying to cops is a crime now? While they can legally lie to us.. ?Another reason not to ever answer questions from cops.
9 likes 3 dislikes 3 replies
Wait just a question but with four other employees where these kids mistreated or abused where the conditions of the house i Inappropriate where they fed and changed properly or was this strictly because she was not licensed n approved for more then one room n six kids because with four other employees would that not be around six kids per person or is it a state thing like y’all want getting Paid off the day care so was that the problem I want to look into this
9 likes 2 replies
Woman Who Hid Kids Behind False Wall at Daycare Found Guilty
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado woman charged with hiding 26 children behind a false wall at her daycare center was found guilty of child abuse and other charges Thursday. Carla Faith was convicted of 26 counts of misdemeanor child abuse, a felony count of attempting to influence a... Read more
US Air Force secretary checks in on ULA, Blue Origin's late rocket engine issues
The secretary of the U.S. Air Force talked with United Launch Alliance and Kent-based Blue Origin on Tuesday about booster engine delays that are slowing the debut of ULA’s new Vulcan rocket for military space missions, and he came away reassured. “The reason we have two launch providers is because... Read more
Commemorative Air Force brings its AirPower Tour to Colorado Springs next week
Fans of World War II-era aviation will get an up-close look at several legendary aircraft when the Commemorative Air Force brings its AirPower History Tour to Colorado Springs next week. Two of the rarest World War II bombers — the B-29 Superfortress “FiFi” and B-24 Liberator “Diamond Lil” — will... Read more