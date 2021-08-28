Special Weather Statement issued for Greensville by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Target Area: Greensville A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Northampton and south central Greensville Counties through 515 PM EDT At 425 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Dahlia. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Dahlia, Seaboard, Pleasant Hill and Margarettsville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH