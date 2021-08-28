Buffalo news wrap: What’s trending
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown to remain off the November ballot
A court challenge may be coming by the Brown legal team. Read more
Brown is trustworthy, dependable, and experienced. during this pandemic, a time of crisis we need Brown more than ever. i do not trust or believe Inda Walton and do not believe she is the right fit for mayor. Keep Brown!!!
4 replies
good, what have he done for Buffalo with all the time he had as mayor
5 likes 1 dislike
Local agencies prepare for refugees to arrive in Buffalo
Only 19 cities in the U.S. are designated to accept immigrants on special visas, and Buffalo is one of them. Read more
we can't even take care of the people in Buffalo are elderly are handicapped and we're going to send in more people so the hard-working people Buffalo have to use their money the house these people only got a shortage of houses and apartments boy we got a real smart government
19 likes 3 replies
what about our own people we have veterans we have , homeless women and children men sleeping on our streets and here we are importing more people to take care of and we can't take care of our own American citizens
19 likes 1 reply
Welcome Back to Buffalo State | Campus COVID-19 and Student Facility Update for Fall 2021
Welcome back from Vice President for Student Affairs Dr. Timothy Gordon and all of us at Buffalo State! Learn more about campus COVID-19 and student facility updates for fall 2021. Read more
New York, utilities push for 50,000 EV charging plugs statewide by 2025
New York's six electric utilities are in the early stages of a five-year push to install more than 50,000 charging plugs for electric vehicles by the end of 2025. State officials, working with the utilities, want to boost the number of available charging stations across New York to spur electric vehicle sales and make it easier for drivers to get from one location to another without worrying about where they can get their next charge. Read more