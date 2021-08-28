Cancel
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo news wrap: What's trending

Buffalo Post
 6 days ago

(BUFFALO, NY) What’s going on in Buffalo? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Buffalo area, click here.

Buffalo / wgrz.com

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown to remain off the November ballot

A court challenge may be coming by the Brown legal team. Read more

Brown is trustworthy, dependable, and experienced. during this pandemic, a time of crisis we need Brown more than ever. i do not trust or believe Inda Walton and do not believe she is the right fit for mayor. Keep Brown!!!

good, what have he done for Buffalo with all the time he had as mayor

Buffalo / wkbw.com

Local agencies prepare for refugees to arrive in Buffalo

Only 19 cities in the U.S. are designated to accept immigrants on special visas, and Buffalo is one of them. Read more

we can't even take care of the people in Buffalo are elderly are handicapped and we're going to send in more people so the hard-working people Buffalo have to use their money the house these people only got a shortage of houses and apartments boy we got a real smart government

what about our own people we have veterans we have , homeless women and children men sleeping on our streets and here we are importing more people to take care of and we can't take care of our own American citizens

Buffalo / youtube.com

Welcome Back to Buffalo State | Campus COVID-19 and Student Facility Update for Fall 2021

Welcome back from Vice President for Student Affairs Dr. Timothy Gordon and all of us at Buffalo State! Learn more about campus COVID-19 and student facility updates for fall 2021. Read more

Buffalo / buffalonews.com

New York, utilities push for 50,000 EV charging plugs statewide by 2025

New York's six electric utilities are in the early stages of a five-year push to install more than 50,000 charging plugs for electric vehicles by the end of 2025. State officials, working with the utilities, want to boost the number of available charging stations across New York to spur electric vehicle sales and make it easier for drivers to get from one location to another without worrying about where they can get their next charge. Read more

With Buffalo Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Reuters

After criticism, Apple says it will delay child safety updates

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) said on Friday it would take more time to collect feedback and improve proposed child safety features after the criticism of the system on privacy and other grounds both inside and outside the company. Apple's promise last month to check U.S. customer phones...

