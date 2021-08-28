News wrap: Headlines in Oklahoma City

(OKLAHOMA CITY, OK) The news in Oklahoma City never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

OKCPS 8th Grade Student Dies After Contracting COVID-19 An 8th grade student from Oklahoma City Public Schools died of COVID-related complications this week. Clarence Johnson III’s family called him "Tre." On a GoFundMe page for funeral expenses, his family said:. “Tre was a happy boy, he had a strong love of all kinds of music, food, video games,... Read more

Gov. Stitt orders flags at half-staff in Oklahoma to honor those killed in Afghanistan attacks OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt ordered flags at half-staff on Friday in Oklahoma, to honor U.S. military members and others killed in the attacks in Afghanistan. Stitt issued an executive order, directing all American and Oklahoma flags on state property to be flown at half-staff immediately to honor the U.S. service members and other victims killed in the terrorist attack that took place Thursday in Kabul, Afghanistan. Read more

"Just get out of their way": Education Sec. calls for local control over school masking OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — "We're going to push back." That was Governor Kevin Stitt's response last week when FOX 25 asked him about a letter sent to his office from the U.S. Department of Education, warning Oklahoma public schools could lose out on some Covid relief funding, because a new state law bans them from instituting mask mandates. The governor said, "we don’t believe there’s any stance, any way that they can hold up ARP funding.” Read more

