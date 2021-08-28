News wrap: Headlines in Oklahoma City
OKCPS 8th Grade Student Dies After Contracting COVID-19
An 8th grade student from Oklahoma City Public Schools died of COVID-related complications this week. Clarence Johnson III's family called him "Tre." On a GoFundMe page for funeral expenses, his family said:. "Tre was a happy boy, he had a strong love of all kinds of music, food, video games,...
I hope this doesn’t get taken wrong but health plays a role in fighting COVID. Possibly obese children should have better safeguards for schooling because they tend to have breathing issues from just being overweight! Right now is not just a time to talk about COVID safety precautions alone. It’s good to talk about heathy eating habits and activities to lower the risk of severe reactions. Condolences to the family!
The government are going to kill your children they are just waiting for them to get back in schools that is why you have to fight for their schools to keep close the schools needs to be closed
Gov. Stitt orders flags at half-staff in Oklahoma to honor those killed in Afghanistan attacks
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt ordered flags at half-staff on Friday in Oklahoma, to honor U.S. military members and others killed in the attacks in Afghanistan. Stitt issued an executive order, directing all American and Oklahoma flags on state property to be flown at half-staff immediately to honor the U.S. service members and other victims killed in the terrorist attack that took place Thursday in Kabul, Afghanistan.
It's a shame he has not lowered the State of Oklahoma Flag. In memory of the 90 years of fraud committed against Native Americans by Lawyers, Attorney Generals, District Attorneys, Municipal Judges, and District and Associate District Judges. I guess that's what college degrees do, teach law degree holding people, how to steal from minorites.
how about keeping the flags at half mast for all the United states citizens that have and are still dying.
"Just get out of their way": Education Sec. calls for local control over school masking
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — "We're going to push back." That was Governor Kevin Stitt's response last week when FOX 25 asked him about a letter sent to his office from the U.S. Department of Education, warning Oklahoma public schools could lose out on some Covid relief funding, because a new state law bans them from instituting mask mandates. The governor said, "we don't believe there's any stance, any way that they can hold up ARP funding."
Government bodies Confirm Body Found Was Those Of 17-Year-Old Haylie Gonzalez, Who Went Missing After This summer fourth Party
Mother and father confirmed that human remains found earlier this year fit in with a teenage girl who went missing following a 4th of This summer party. On August. 16, 2021, Oklahoma City Police taken care of immediately reports of the dead body inside a wooded area near a condo complex, as formerly reported. Family people believed the remains belonged to 17-year-old Haylie Gonzalez.