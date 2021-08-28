Trending news headlines in Washington
(WASHINGTON, DC) The news in Washington never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Washington area, click here.
Thousands expected in Washington, D.C., to march for voting rights
Thousands are expected to flock to Washington, D.C., on Saturday to mobilize for voting rights as Congress and several states consider laws that could change access to the ballot. Organizers for March On for Voting Rights said the event is a way to demand “that elected officials protect democracy, denounce... Read more
Then get an ID and go to the polls and vote. It is not rocket science folks!!!!!!
59 likes 2 dislikes
How many of these thousands of people do you think actually know what they're marching for? If you ask them they'll say voting rights, then when you ask what rights they're talking about they'll go silent. lol They have no idea, they're just doing what they're told 🤷
23 likes 1 dislike 7 replies
White House Marine's response to lightning strike goes viral
WASHINGTON — Video of a lightning strike right near a U.S. Marine sentry standing watch at the White House has gotten a lot of attention online. The video was captured by C-SPAN. In the video you can see the Marine barely flinch and then he calmly walks inside in an orderly fashion. He returned to his post a few minutes later. Read more
Gives new meaning to "grace under fire"! Such poise & he never lost his decorum. Semper fi !!!
12 likes
poor marine knows the only place that's safe under Biden is right next to him...otherwise, Biden won't care if you die.
9 likes 5 dislikes 1 reply
WILLIAMS: How Did We Get Here?
So much negative goes on each day. We don’t recover from one thing before we are faced with another. A few days ago in Washington, D.C., many of us got up and went through our morning routine without incident. Before we had breakfast or that first cup of coffee, the breaking news came across the television that we had yet another crisis. Somebody had chosen the area near the Library of Congress and the Cannon House Office Building, where I once worked, to park and make a bomb threat. Naturally, this set off a massive police presence, yet another disruption of staff trying to get their work done, and finally an evacuation of the buildings. Capitol Hill police were called out once again, and they have not yet recovered from the trauma of Jan. 6, but here we go again. Read more
EDITOR’S COLUMN: Don’t Ask Me to March for Memories — Americans Need Solutions to Generational Mayhem
As a Baby Boomer born in 1960, I was too young to either comprehend or attend the historic March on Washington (for Jobs and Freedom) when Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and other leaders supporters of the Civil Rights Movement gathered in our nation’s capital on Aug. 28, 1963. But... Read more