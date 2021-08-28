Cancel
Washington, DC

Trending news headlines in Washington

Posted by 
Washington Voice
Washington Voice
 6 days ago

(WASHINGTON, DC) The news in Washington never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Washington area, click here.

Washington / nbcnews.com

Thousands expected in Washington, D.C., to march for voting rights

Thousands expected in Washington, D.C., to march for voting rights

Thousands are expected to flock to Washington, D.C., on Saturday to mobilize for voting rights as Congress and several states consider laws that could change access to the ballot. Organizers for March On for Voting Rights said the event is a way to demand “that elected officials protect democracy, denounce... Read more

Comments
avatar

Then get an ID and go to the polls and vote. It is not rocket science folks!!!!!!

59 likes 2 dislikes

avatar

How many of these thousands of people do you think actually know what they're marching for? If you ask them they'll say voting rights, then when you ask what rights they're talking about they'll go silent. lol They have no idea, they're just doing what they're told 🤷

23 likes 1 dislike 7 replies

Washington / wusa9.com

White House Marine's response to lightning strike goes viral

White House Marine's response to lightning strike goes viral

WASHINGTON — Video of a lightning strike right near a U.S. Marine sentry standing watch at the White House has gotten a lot of attention online. The video was captured by C-SPAN. In the video you can see the Marine barely flinch and then he calmly walks inside in an orderly fashion. He returned to his post a few minutes later. Read more

Comments
avatar

Gives new meaning to "grace under fire"! Such poise & he never lost his decorum. Semper fi !!!

12 likes

avatar

poor marine knows the only place that's safe under Biden is right next to him...otherwise, Biden won't care if you die.

9 likes 5 dislikes 1 reply

Washington / washingtoninformer.com

WILLIAMS: How Did We Get Here?

WILLIAMS: How Did We Get Here?

So much negative goes on each day. We don’t recover from one thing before we are faced with another. A few days ago in Washington, D.C., many of us got up and went through our morning routine without incident. Before we had breakfast or that first cup of coffee, the breaking news came across the television that we had yet another crisis. Somebody had chosen the area near the Library of Congress and the Cannon House Office Building, where I once worked, to park and make a bomb threat. Naturally, this set off a massive police presence, yet another disruption of staff trying to get their work done, and finally an evacuation of the buildings. Capitol Hill police were called out once again, and they have not yet recovered from the trauma of Jan. 6, but here we go again. Read more

Washington / washingtoninformer.com

EDITOR’S COLUMN: Don’t Ask Me to March for Memories — Americans Need Solutions to Generational Mayhem

EDITOR’S COLUMN: Don’t Ask Me to March for Memories — Americans Need Solutions to Generational Mayhem

As a Baby Boomer born in 1960, I was too young to either comprehend or attend the historic March on Washington (for Jobs and Freedom) when Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and other leaders supporters of the Civil Rights Movement gathered in our nation’s capital on Aug. 28, 1963. But... Read more

Comments / 0

 

Washington Voice

Washington Voice

Washington, DC
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

After criticism, Apple says it will delay child safety updates

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) said on Friday it would take more time to collect feedback and improve proposed child safety features after the criticism of the system on privacy and other grounds both inside and outside the company. Apple's promise last month to check U.S. customer phones...

Comments / 0

