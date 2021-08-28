Trending news headlines in Washington

WILLIAMS: How Did We Get Here?

So much negative goes on each day. We don’t recover from one thing before we are faced with another. A few days ago in Washington, D.C., many of us got up and went through our morning routine without incident. Before we had breakfast or that first cup of coffee, the breaking news came across the television that we had yet another crisis. Somebody had chosen the area near the Library of Congress and the Cannon House Office Building, where I once worked, to park and make a bomb threat. Naturally, this set off a massive police presence, yet another disruption of staff trying to get their work done, and finally an evacuation of the buildings. Capitol Hill police were called out once again, and they have not yet recovered from the trauma of Jan. 6, but here we go again. Read more