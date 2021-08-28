Trending news headlines in Louisville
Doctors were ‘concerned’ Ta’Neasha Chappell ingested toxic chemicals in Indiana jail
A Louisville woman said she went to a local hospital, which she didn’t want to name, and witnessed what she described as a scene out of a sci-fi movie. Crystal Rogers: Federal agents dig up concrete driveway on Day 3 of subdivision investigation. Updated: 22 hours ago. Federal agents returned... Read more
the goddamm cornor paid by family knows goddamm well when the organs shut down eythenol is produced,, she had internal injuries from wrecking her car during a police chase,, all the evidence bpoints to this,, she wasnt poison with anything like that in jail, cmom people this common sense,, indiana needs nipbthis in bud firmly with organ failure bdue to blunt force from the wrecked car, it would take about that long to show up,,,, and as a person who has seen n witness people die from complications of a car wreck a time span later,, even doctors n hospitals have missed thay, most symptoms dont show up right away especially if there is no signs or complaint tilbit late in game of it
How long was she in jail? Didnt catch that. When was the last time she ate before this?
Louisville Water Company customers complain of inconsistent, drastically high water bills
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Customers of the Louisville Water Company say their most recent bills are significantly higher than in the past. Customer Missy Boyd said that normally her bills range between $200 and $250, but her most recent bill was $553.65. “Well, I’ll be damned,” Boyd said, describing looking... Read more
The utilities are out of control in Louisville. They consistently ask for and get routine increases annually because of the total mismanagement in the past. This goes for MSD also and every other government operated utility in town. Seems the mayor has no control over them or is unwilling to make them accountable.
yep. Happend to my parents a number of times. Can't argue w them, just have to pay and move on. No voice in the process.
FINAL WALCZAK WEDNESDAY
In our final installment of Walczak Wednesdays, retiring Zoo Director John Walczak reflects on his 36-year career. Read more
Galen College of Nursing to open new campus
One of the nation’s largest nursing schools, which was founded in Louisville, is opening a new campus in a major health care hub. Read more