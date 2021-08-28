Cancel
Louisville, KY

Trending news headlines in Louisville

Louisville Daily
 6 days ago

(LOUISVILLE, KY) What’s going on in Louisville? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Louisville area, click here.

Indiana / wave3.com

Doctors were ‘concerned’ Ta’Neasha Chappell ingested toxic chemicals in Indiana jail

A Louisville woman said she went to a local hospital, which she didn’t want to name, and witnessed what she described as a scene out of a sci-fi movie. Crystal Rogers: Federal agents dig up concrete driveway on Day 3 of subdivision investigation. Updated: 22 hours ago. Federal agents returned... Read more

Comments
avatar

the goddamm cornor paid by family knows goddamm well when the organs shut down eythenol is produced,, she had internal injuries from wrecking her car during a police chase,, all the evidence bpoints to this,, she wasnt poison with anything like that in jail, cmom people this common sense,, indiana needs nipbthis in bud firmly with organ failure bdue to blunt force from the wrecked car, it would take about that long to show up,,,, and as a person who has seen n witness people die from complications of a car wreck a time span later,, even doctors n hospitals have missed thay, most symptoms dont show up right away especially if there is no signs or complaint tilbit late in game of it

5 replies

avatar

How long was she in jail? Didnt catch that. When was the last time she ate before this?

5 replies

Louisville / wave3.com

Louisville Water Company customers complain of inconsistent, drastically high water bills

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Customers of the Louisville Water Company say their most recent bills are significantly higher than in the past. Customer Missy Boyd said that normally her bills range between $200 and $250, but her most recent bill was $553.65. “Well, I’ll be damned,” Boyd said, describing looking... Read more

Comments
avatar

The utilities are out of control in Louisville. They consistently ask for and get routine increases annually because of the total mismanagement in the past. This goes for MSD also and every other government operated utility in town. Seems the mayor has no control over them or is unwilling to make them accountable.

9 likes

avatar

yep. Happend to my parents a number of times. Can't argue w them, just have to pay and move on. No voice in the process.

2 likes 1 dislike 1 reply

Louisville / youtube.com

FINAL WALCZAK WEDNESDAY

In our final installment of Walczak Wednesdays, retiring Zoo Director John Walczak reflects on his 36-year career. Read more

Louisville / bizjournals.com

Galen College of Nursing to open new campus

One of the nation’s largest nursing schools, which was founded in Louisville, is opening a new campus in a major health care hub. Read more

Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

After criticism, Apple says it will delay child safety updates

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) said on Friday it would take more time to collect feedback and improve proposed child safety features after the criticism of the system on privacy and other grounds both inside and outside the company. Apple's promise last month to check U.S. customer phones...

Comments / 0

