What's up: Top news in Milwaukee

TOP VIEWED

Man fatally shot by Milwaukee police officers identified; family speaks out The family of 33-year-old Earl Lawhorn says they want answers after he was shot and killed by Milwaukee police Thursday night. Read more

LATEST NEWS

Eviction ban lifted: What that means for tenants and landlords in SE Wis. Some renters feel the Band-Aid protecting them from losing their housing has been ripped off. The U.S. Supreme court has lifted the latest ban on evictions. Read more

TRENDING NOW

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett to be nominated as United States Ambassador to Luxembourg The White House confirmed Barrett’s appointment to TMJ4 News anchor Charles Benson. Barrett later confirmed the nomination in a brief press conference Wednesday afternoon and said he would remain mayor while the U.S. Senate considers his nomination. Barrett has been mayor since 2004 and was most recently re-elected in 2020.... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE