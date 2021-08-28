Cancel
Milwaukee, WI

What's up: Top news in Milwaukee

Milwaukee Dispatch
 6 days ago

(MILWAUKEE, WI) The news in Milwaukee never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Milwaukee area, click here.

Milwaukee / tmj4.com

Man fatally shot by Milwaukee police officers identified; family speaks out

Man fatally shot by Milwaukee police officers identified; family speaks out

The family of 33-year-old Earl Lawhorn says they want answers after he was shot and killed by Milwaukee police Thursday night. Read more

The cops are chasing & trying to STOP a car driving erratically & the car crashes & the driver jumps out & starts running with a handgun? If he kept running & barricaded himself inside some poor victims house would that be ok? The cops have a job to do & protecting innocent Lives is one of them! If i ran down the streets with a loaded gun & was shot by the cops my family would say it's tragic, he prob lost his mind? BUT THEY WOULD NOT BLAME THE POLICE! 😥

35 likes 4 replies

he's not going to see his kids and he will never get married the story leads with. anyone else see maybe there's a minor problem here

11 likes 7 replies

Milwaukee / tmj4.com

Eviction ban lifted: What that means for tenants and landlords in SE Wis.

Eviction ban lifted: What that means for tenants and landlords in SE Wis.

Some renters feel the Band-Aid protecting them from losing their housing has been ripped off. The U.S. Supreme court has lifted the latest ban on evictions. Read more

A lot of landlords were worried about loosing their properties. Taxes and mortgages and utilities still needed to be paid by someone.

17 likes 3 replies

Even if we were not in A pandemic you have to pay your rent ! We all do ! You cannot live in someone’s else’s house for free !!lots of jobs !

18 likes 1 reply

Milwaukee / bizjournals.com

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett to be nominated as United States Ambassador to Luxembourg

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett to be nominated as United States Ambassador to Luxembourg

The White House confirmed Barrett’s appointment to TMJ4 News anchor Charles Benson. Barrett later confirmed the nomination in a brief press conference Wednesday afternoon and said he would remain mayor while the U.S. Senate considers his nomination. Barrett has been mayor since 2004 and was most recently re-elected in 2020.... Read more

Milwaukee / youtube.com

3 Sheeps Brewing - The Wolf 2019 & 2021 + Variants Review

3 Sheeps Brewing - The Wolf 2019 & 2021 + Variants Review

If you like what you are seeing or have suggestions for content, please comment, like and subscribe. Also, you can find us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and on Untappd at the links below. Cheers everyone! Epic Beer Haul: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Ege5F31yH0&t=509s Milwaukee Beer Review Twitter: https://twitter.com/mkebeerreview?s=2... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mkebeerrevi... Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mkebeerrevie... Untappd: mkebeerreview Read more

Milwaukee Dispatch

With Milwaukee Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Reuters

After criticism, Apple says it will delay child safety updates

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) said on Friday it would take more time to collect feedback and improve proposed child safety features after the criticism of the system on privacy and other grounds both inside and outside the company. Apple's promise last month to check U.S. customer phones...

