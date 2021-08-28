What's up: Top news in Milwaukee
Man fatally shot by Milwaukee police officers identified; family speaks out
The family of 33-year-old Earl Lawhorn says they want answers after he was shot and killed by Milwaukee police Thursday night. Read more
The cops are chasing & trying to STOP a car driving erratically & the car crashes & the driver jumps out & starts running with a handgun? If he kept running & barricaded himself inside some poor victims house would that be ok? The cops have a job to do & protecting innocent Lives is one of them! If i ran down the streets with a loaded gun & was shot by the cops my family would say it's tragic, he prob lost his mind? BUT THEY WOULD NOT BLAME THE POLICE! 😥
he's not going to see his kids and he will never get married the story leads with. anyone else see maybe there's a minor problem here
Eviction ban lifted: What that means for tenants and landlords in SE Wis.
Some renters feel the Band-Aid protecting them from losing their housing has been ripped off. The U.S. Supreme court has lifted the latest ban on evictions. Read more
A lot of landlords were worried about loosing their properties. Taxes and mortgages and utilities still needed to be paid by someone.
Even if we were not in A pandemic you have to pay your rent ! We all do ! You cannot live in someone’s else’s house for free !!lots of jobs !
Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett to be nominated as United States Ambassador to Luxembourg
The White House confirmed Barrett’s appointment to TMJ4 News anchor Charles Benson. Barrett later confirmed the nomination in a brief press conference Wednesday afternoon and said he would remain mayor while the U.S. Senate considers his nomination. Barrett has been mayor since 2004 and was most recently re-elected in 2020.... Read more
3 Sheeps Brewing - The Wolf 2019 & 2021 + Variants Review
3 Sheeps Brewing - The Wolf 2019 & 2021 + Variants Review