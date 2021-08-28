Cancel
Albuquerque, NM

Trending news headlines in Albuquerque

Posted by 
Albuquerque Digest
Albuquerque Digest
 6 days ago

(ALBUQUERQUE, NM) The news in Albuquerque never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Albuquerque area, click here.

Albuquerque / abqjournal.com

FBI: Gangs had gun, drug pipeline via ABQ supplier

A member of Syndicato de Nuevo Mexico said Eddie “Taz” Trujillo had “a steady supply” of guns and “his prices were reasonable.” A member of the Aryan Brotherhood called the 39-year-old a “solid dude” who may have Mexican cartel connections. In recently unsealed court documents, the FBI alleged Trujillo spent... Read more

Comments
avatar

after 22 arrests he was on the streets..what is wrong with our system ?

18 likes 6 replies

avatar

The criminals and the law enforcement individuals have their own system, a RECYCLE. He will be set as bait and released to get another dealer or gangs. Why do you think, Crimes continue to happen? Not all criminals go to prisons, they deal out. Money talks!

New Mexico / krqe.com

State, local leaders react to Afghan refugees coming to NM air base

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – As Afghan refugees begin to make their way to Holloman Air Force Base, state leaders remain divided on them coming to New Mexico in the first place. While some say they’ll welcome refugees with open arms, others feel the move is rushed and locals need to be better informed about who is coming to the area. Read more

Comments
avatar

What's stopping members of ISIS & the Taliban from coming in as "refugees?" All of these refugees are being welcomed with open arms, & yet there doesn't seem to be any consideration for the fact that we could be delivering terrorists straight to the source...

15 likes 3 dislikes 4 replies

avatar

Givee our current homeless some of that consideration too. I'll welcome them, but we need to find a solution to our homeless outnumbering even St. Louis now too. Don't we have some unused commercial space that can be converted?

5 likes 2 replies

Albuquerque / youtube.com

08.22.2021 Adult Sunday School Class

The Gospel of John Book Study Week 1 Read more

New Mexico / frontpagedetectives.com

After 30 years, a man has confessed to two high-profile cold case murders in New Mexico

Three decades after two high-profile killings in New Mexico, authorities say they now have the alleged killer behind bars. He is also accused in connection to three rape cases. Article continues below advertisement. The Albuquerque Police Department named Paul Apodaca as a suspect after they say he confessed to the... Read more

Comments / 0

 

