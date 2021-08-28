Top Memphis news stories
(MEMPHIS, TN) Here are today’s top stories from the Memphis area.
Trust in God Best Answer to Covid, Says Mississippi Governor
Trust in god we were given a vaccine and scientists able to save people. How about that
why even report with he says. report about what he isn't doing for the people of Mississippi.
Man pleads guilty to raping, drugging 15-year-old girl, district attorney says
Memphis, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison with no chance of parole after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a teen girl for two weeks, according to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office. The district attorney’s office provided a horrifying narrative, detailing an account... Read more
His booty 🙏🏽 shall be a blessing to many of his fellow inmates. May they stay " Deeply" 🥒💦 invested in his inner soul multiple times daily.
If I was her dad this guy would be dead one way or the other
Tigers Continue Home Stand with Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Indiana
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Tigers continue their season opening home stand this weekend when they welcome Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Indiana to town this Thursday and Sunday, respectively. Memphis is coming off an exhilarating weekend where they opened with a 4-0 shutout of Southeast Missouri State that saw Saorla Miller score... Read more
614 TENNESSEE ST #201, Memphis, TN, 38103 Tour - $360,000
