A Closer Look at Dog Training Techniques: Part Two

Growing up, we always had dogs and other pets. I considered these pets to be a part of the family. That said, it was not long before I realized while looking into my dog’s eyes that dogs are people too – they have both emotional and physical needs. Physically speaking, our dogs may present ailments such as an upset stomach or an ear infection, both of which may require a visit to the veterinarian. Emotionally, dogs can develop separation anxiety, or even depression when they are not provided with enough attention from their owners. To keep our dogs looking at their best, we must bring them to a groomer – similar to how humans go to a hair salon or spa.