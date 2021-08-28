News wrap: Top stories in Columbus

(COLUMBUS, OH) What’s going on in Columbus? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Columbus area, click here.

7 Ohio prison employees removed after Black inmate’s death COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s correctional agency terminated seven employees Friday after officials say prison guards used excessive and unjustified force against a Black inmate before he died in custody in February. The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction sent a notice of removal to five corrections officers, a supervisor... Read more

Buckeyes receive free cars for 2021 football season PATASKLA, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio state is now one week away from their first game of the 2021 season and while football is still at the front of the players’ minds, they’re taking advantage of the perks that come with name, image and likeness. On Thursday, August 26 that came... Read more

Residential for sale in Columbus, OH - 2625 Northwold Road Listing Site: Property Site: https://tour.corelistingmachine.com/home/AGNK53/2625-Northwold-Road-Columbus-OH-221033272 WELCOME HOME!! to this cute 3 bedroom/2 bathroom updated ranch style home in Westerville Schools. Enjoy the vaulted great room with wood flooring and sliding glass door to the patio. Enjoy preparing meals in the spacious, updated kitchen w/eat-in dining area, 42'' white cabinets, updated counters, stainless appliances, updated backsplash and adjacent laundry with entry to the 2 car garage. Relax in the owner's bedroom featuring a walk-in closet & updated owners bath. The 2 additional bedrooms are spacious with an additional updated full bath to share. Enjoy evenings and weekends in the privately fenced backyard with a concrete patio for outdoor entertaining. House backs to wooded area. MUST SEE!! Professional photos to come. Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Square Feet: 1167 Price: $215,000 MLS ID: 221033272 For more information about this property, please contact Darryl C Threat at 614-783-6796 or Darryl.Threat@HERrealtors.com. You can also text 7043903 to 67299. Last modified: 08/25/2021 01:10:02 pm Read more

