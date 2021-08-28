News wrap: Top stories in Columbus
(COLUMBUS, OH) What’s going on in Columbus? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Columbus area, click here.
7 Ohio prison employees removed after Black inmate’s death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s correctional agency terminated seven employees Friday after officials say prison guards used excessive and unjustified force against a Black inmate before he died in custody in February. The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction sent a notice of removal to five corrections officers, a supervisor... Read more
Because if he was white you'd never hear about it.. White's are abused the same as black's..It just doesn't fit the narrative.
52 likes 7 dislikes 25 replies
Why does it have to say “black inmate?” How about “inmate.” If he was white, the article would not specify.
39 likes 5 dislikes 15 replies
Buckeyes receive free cars for 2021 football season
PATASKLA, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio state is now one week away from their first game of the 2021 season and while football is still at the front of the players’ minds, they’re taking advantage of the perks that come with name, image and likeness. On Thursday, August 26 that came... Read more
This is all ashamed. They already get paid in the form of a free education room and board
10 likes 1 dislike 5 replies
Like I said about this from the beginning....the stars will get all the good perks the rest....table scraps.Good way to build team chemistry ......or maybe not .But then again its always been that way only now it's legal and out in the open.
5 likes
Residential for sale in Columbus, OH - 2625 Northwold Road
Listing Site: Property Site: https://tour.corelistingmachine.com/home/AGNK53/2625-Northwold-Road-Columbus-OH-221033272 WELCOME HOME!! to this cute 3 bedroom/2 bathroom updated ranch style home in Westerville Schools. Enjoy the vaulted great room with wood flooring and sliding glass door to the patio. Enjoy preparing meals in the spacious, updated kitchen w/eat-in dining area, 42'' white cabinets, updated counters, stainless appliances, updated backsplash and adjacent laundry with entry to the 2 car garage. Relax in the owner's bedroom featuring a walk-in closet & updated owners bath. The 2 additional bedrooms are spacious with an additional updated full bath to share. Enjoy evenings and weekends in the privately fenced backyard with a concrete patio for outdoor entertaining. House backs to wooded area. MUST SEE!! Professional photos to come. Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Square Feet: 1167 Price: $215,000 MLS ID: 221033272 For more information about this property, please contact Darryl C Threat at 614-783-6796 or Darryl.Threat@HERrealtors.com. You can also text 7043903 to 67299. Last modified: 08/25/2021 01:10:02 pm Read more
Tour video of listing at 366 Wrexham Avenue, Columbus, OH 43223 - Residential for sale
Listing Site: Property Site: https://tour.corelistingmachine.com/home/NPS4HA/366-Wrexham-Avenue-Columbus-OH-221033244 Newly Renovated Duplex ready to move in! Each unit has 1 bedroom and 1 full bathroom (second unit is on 2nd level). Everything is new new new! New lights, fan, vanity, toilet, shower, laminate floors, windows, laminate counters, electric, plumbing, water heater, roof, paint and gutters. Parking lot behind the building. Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 0.00 Square Feet: 972 Price: $128,000 MLS ID: 221033244 For more information about this property, please contact Nicole R Yoder-Barnhart at 614-273-6309 or Nicole.Yoder@HERrealtors.com. You can also text 7043902 to 67299. Last modified: 08/25/2021 01:11:02 pm Read more