343 Industries and the Halo Championship Series revealed the first nine launch partners for Halo Infinite. "Halo Infinite marks the next era in the franchise, and with it comes the next era for the Halo Championship Series. Behind the scenes, we’ve been hard at work for the last few years building out the ecosystem with Teams being a huge component of that. After getting tons of feedback on the partnership program, opening up applications, selecting the teams, building the in-game content, and signing contracts – we are finally ready to reveal the Teams that will be partnered with us for the launch of HCS for Halo Infinite," 343 Industries said in the announcement.