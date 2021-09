August 28th marks one year since the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman, the Oscar-nominated star who was best know for playing T'Challa/Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It was reported on this day last year that Boseman had died from colon cancer at the age of 43. Since his unexpected passing, there have been many tributes to Boseman, including a dedication at the end of a recent episode of the animated series Marvel's What If...?, which featured the star portraying T'Challa for the last time. Many fans and friends have already taken to social media today to honor Boseman on the anniversary of his death, including Marvel Studios.