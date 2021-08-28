This Is the Worst Food for Kids' Teeth, Dentist Says

Our children learn about food in all kinds of ways. Most of their early food education starts at home and comes from how parents talk about meals, snacks, the food that’s in their cupboards and filling the refrigerator and freezer. As they get older, their ideas about food can be shaped by videos, TV shows, commercials and things they are seeing on social media. By this time, they are being bombarded with food messaging that might be very different than what their parents want them to know. That’s why it’s important to talk about food often – and in a healthy way – with children. There are age-appropriate ways to talk to kids about what they’re eating to help them understand how to make the best choices as they get older.