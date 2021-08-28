Top stories trending in Orlando
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office objects to ‘misleadingly framed’ Orlando Sentinel story
The office of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, has objected to what it calls another "misleadingly framed" article, this time an Orlando Sentinel story that claimed he doesn’t promote COVID-19 vaccines as passionately as Regeneron treatment. The piece by Steven Lemongello, titled "DeSantis promotes Regeneron COVID treatment but hasn’t... Read more
Sad. Lives in Florida aren't treated as important by the Governor. He's Ivy league educated so I'll say his actions are simply too satisfying the Trump base at the expense of every other Floridian. Apparently Governor DeSantis is only the Governor of the Trump folks.
Gov. DeSantis seems to be spending more time fighting petty battles than he is helping the people of Florida (the ones who are in the hospital, and the ones who are not, yet).
AdventHealth morgues reach capacity due to COVID-19 deaths
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Central Florida Division of AdventHealth has reached capacity at its hospital morgues due to an influx of COVID-19 patients, the organization said in an email. “We have begun utilizing rented, refrigerated coolers at 10 of our campuses throughout Orange, Osceola, Polk, Seminole, & Volusia counties,”... Read more
it's all Bidens fault for opening our borders to all those illegals bringing in covid variants and other diseases. He is the one who caused this. also fauci for making people believe being fully vaccinated would protect them for life. now they know it only last 6 to 8 months.
Lights! Camera! Action! Remember, they did their 'Casting Calls' for 'romantic actors' in Tampa a few weeks ago, then all of a sudden that woman laying on the floor moaning because of ''covid'' showed up and went viral? Bring on the Hollywood Propaganda machine again!****Problem>>Reaction>>Solution!****
Home For Sale: 10742 Laxton St, Orlando, FL 32824 | CENTURY 21
5 Must Try Coffee Shops in Orlando
It’s easy to find a Starbucks in Orlando. In fact, the city ranks number 5 on the list of cities with the most Starbucks locations per capita. Wherever you go, there seems to be a Starbucks on every corner. You can even enjoy your favorite Frappuccino or latte at a Disney resort or theme park! Nevertheless, the indie coffee scene is also growing rapidly. Nowadays, it is as easy to find a local coffeeshop as a Starbucks or Dunkin Donuts. In 2020, Wallet Hub ranked Orlando one of the top cities for coffee lovers (12th out of the 100 biggest metro areas). Read more