Top stories trending in Orlando

Home For Sale: 10742 Laxton St, Orlando, FL 32824 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://10742LaxtonSt.C21.com 10742 Laxton St Orlando, FL 32824 MLS O5968363 Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 Come see this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in sought after Wetherbee Subdivision. Home is minutes from major highways, Nemours Hospital, Amazon distribution center, Siemens Energy, and Downtown Lake Nona. Lake Nona has plenty of restaurants and fun entertainment for the whole family. When you walk into this home, you will find vaulted ceilings, an open concept and spacious rooms. The kitchen is ideal, with plenty of storage, stainless steal appliances, room to eat at the counter and an eat in kitchen, that can fit a breakfast table. The primary bedroom is large, has a walk in closet and has a primary bathroom that has a tub, double sinks and separate shower. Large back patio that overlooks a pond and is perfect for relaxing or entertaining with friends and family. NEW roof and exterior paint completed in 2017. Don't wait, come see what this beautiful neighborhood and home has to offer. Contact Agent: Marquita Shiever BE3 Read more