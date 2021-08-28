Tucson news wrap: What’s trending
Reward offered for information about homicide on Tucson's west side
88-CRIME is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for a homicide that happened on Tucson's west side on July 31. The reward is up to $2,500, according to a 88-CRIME flyer. Trevor Gene Ladd, 37, was found by officers in the 500 block... Read more
I hope they find who did this. running around with guns in Tucson is crazy I just don't get it
so sad, I pray to God they find the evil people that murder this man. hope his soul is in peace. deepest candolenses to his family,may the lord give them the strength for this pain.Amen,
5 Phrases You'll Only Know If You're From Tucson
Tucson residents basically have their own language. Read more
Yet I came from Michigan in 98 and heard all these terms before thinking about moving to AZ!?🤔
Weedsday Wednesday, A Live Radio Show for Cannabis Marijuana 2021! 08/25 until Wednesday Wednesday
Everything you always wanted to know about cannabis marijuana!. We’re talking about cannabis, marijuana, CBD, THC, hashish, weed, pot, or anything else you want to call this beautiful plant!. Visit us for cannabis interviews, strain reviews, product reviews, news, and information on anything related to marijuana in Tucson, Arizona and... Read more
Invest in Arizona | David Lujan and Luci Messing - DGT Meeting August 23, 2021
00:00:05 - DGT Welcome & Announcements 00:04:15 - Presentation by David Lujan, Director of the Arizona Center for Economic Progress 00:29:22 - Q&A - What in the Arizona Constitution limits state spending on education? 00:34:56 - Q&A - Is there a current running total of petitions and signatures available? For those circulating petitions, is it best to turn them in as they are completed, or wait until the deadline? 00:40:00 - Q&A - Is the State Legislature illegally overriding the will of the voters by blocking Prop 208? 00:43:08 - Q&A - Once the current $2B surplus is spent, what is the plan for the state budget regarding education? 00:44:57 - Q&A - What opposition do you expect to Invest in Arizona? 00:49:41 - Q&A - What can petition circulators say to best appeal to and connect with registered voters as they collect signatures? 00:51:31 - Closing comments and ways to get involved with Invest in Arizona Read more