Tucson news wrap: What’s trending

Invest in Arizona | David Lujan and Luci Messing - DGT Meeting August 23, 2021

00:00:05 - DGT Welcome & Announcements 00:04:15 - Presentation by David Lujan, Director of the Arizona Center for Economic Progress 00:29:22 - Q&A - What in the Arizona Constitution limits state spending on education? 00:34:56 - Q&A - Is there a current running total of petitions and signatures available? For those circulating petitions, is it best to turn them in as they are completed, or wait until the deadline? 00:40:00 - Q&A - Is the State Legislature illegally overriding the will of the voters by blocking Prop 208? 00:43:08 - Q&A - Once the current $2B surplus is spent, what is the plan for the state budget regarding education? 00:44:57 - Q&A - What opposition do you expect to Invest in Arizona? 00:49:41 - Q&A - What can petition circulators say to best appeal to and connect with registered voters as they collect signatures? 00:51:31 - Closing comments and ways to get involved with Invest in Arizona