Tucson, AZ

Tucson news wrap: What’s trending

Posted by 
Tucson Voice
Tucson Voice
 6 days ago

(TUCSON, AZ) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Tucson.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Tucson area, click here.

Tucson / tucson.com

Reward offered for information about homicide on Tucson's west side

88-CRIME is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for a homicide that happened on Tucson's west side on July 31. The reward is up to $2,500, according to a 88-CRIME flyer. Trevor Gene Ladd, 37, was found by officers in the 500 block... Read more

I hope they find who did this. running around with guns in Tucson is crazy I just don't get it

so sad, I pray to God they find the evil people that murder this man. hope his soul is in peace. deepest candolenses to his family,may the lord give them the strength for this pain.Amen,

Tucson / iheart.com

5 Phrases You'll Only Know If You're From Tucson

Tucson residents basically have their own language. Read more

Yet I came from Michigan in 98 and heard all these terms before thinking about moving to AZ!?🤔

Tucson / dispensarynewsnews.com

Weedsday Wednesday, A Live Radio Show for Cannabis Marijuana 2021! 08/25 until Wednesday Wednesday

Everything you always wanted to know about cannabis marijuana!. We’re talking about cannabis, marijuana, CBD, THC, hashish, weed, pot, or anything else you want to call this beautiful plant!. Visit us for cannabis interviews, strain reviews, product reviews, news, and information on anything related to marijuana in Tucson, Arizona and... Read more

Arizona / youtube.com

Invest in Arizona | David Lujan and Luci Messing - DGT Meeting August 23, 2021

00:00:05 - DGT Welcome & Announcements 00:04:15 - Presentation by David Lujan, Director of the Arizona Center for Economic Progress 00:29:22 - Q&A - What in the Arizona Constitution limits state spending on education? 00:34:56 - Q&A - Is there a current running total of petitions and signatures available? For those circulating petitions, is it best to turn them in as they are completed, or wait until the deadline? 00:40:00 - Q&A - Is the State Legislature illegally overriding the will of the voters by blocking Prop 208? 00:43:08 - Q&A - Once the current $2B surplus is spent, what is the plan for the state budget regarding education? 00:44:57 - Q&A - What opposition do you expect to Invest in Arizona? 00:49:41 - Q&A - What can petition circulators say to best appeal to and connect with registered voters as they collect signatures? 00:51:31 - Closing comments and ways to get involved with Invest in Arizona Read more

With Tucson Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

After criticism, Apple says it will delay child safety updates

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) said on Friday it would take more time to collect feedback and improve proposed child safety features after the criticism of the system on privacy and other grounds both inside and outside the company. Apple's promise last month to check U.S. customer phones...

