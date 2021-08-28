What's up: News headlines in St. Louis
Missouri police officer arrested in Operation United Front
A St. Louis-area police officer was arrested as part of Operation United Front, according to the Missouri Attorney General's office. Read more
THANK YOU AND PLEASE DUST YOUR WINGS 😇🌹 FOR ALLL OF THE LIVES Y'ALL HAVE SAVED
Neither the Missouri Attorney General, DOJ or FBI have bothered to lift a finger to assist the citizens of Lincoln County with all of the governmental corruption there.As best as I can tell.
Lone fast-food employee receives hundreds in tips from local strangers
ST. LOUIS– A local mother and Jimmy Johns employee has received about $800 in tips from strangers after an encounter with a customer earlier this week. A customer, who is the admin of the Facebook group Date Ideas & Things to do in STL , got exceptional service from an employee who was filling orders by herself due to staffing shortages. Read more
That's great, but why all the violence in St. Louis? We're 14 times the number of homocides beyond the average! There has to be a reason! What is it? We're always No. 1 or 2 in the US! Why????
"taking orders, making the food, taking payments, and more" you think she used the same pair of gloves for all of these tasks? Lol. Great story nonetheless!
Debbie Bennett, MD
Washington University radiologist Debbie Bennett, MD, discusses what breast cancer patients can expect from their extended care team at Siteman Cancer Center. Read more
Nelly heads into the 'Heartland' for new country-influenced album
It may be time to give Nelly his flowers when it comes to the whole hip-country thing — or is it country-hop? — that he mastered long before Lil Nas X even thought about hitting the “Old Town Road.”. The St. Louis superstar nailed the formula first, crossing lanes from... Read more