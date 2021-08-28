Cancel
Indianapolis, IN

News wrap: Top stories in Indianapolis

Posted by 
Indianapolis Bulletin
Indianapolis Bulletin
 6 days ago

(INDIANAPOLIS, IN) The news in Indianapolis never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here's a glimpse of what's going on nearby.

Indianapolis / cbs4indy.com

‘It’s dangerous’: Woman comes across alligator while walking her dog on the south side of Indianapolis

'It's dangerous': Woman comes across alligator while walking her dog on the south side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS – Neighbors made an unexpected discovery on the south side of Indianapolis Friday morning. Linda Strode said she was walking her dog in an alley near Raymond and Meridian streets Monday morning when the dog, Precious, suddenly veered off the path and came across an alligator. “Next thing I... Read more

avatar

alligators r not considered home pets. it should of been taken by appropriate ppl have it checked out 4 medical reasons n look into laws if its allowed 2 b considered as a home pet. what happens if he ate something hemlock? etc n he gets out again n does harm next time. just like the tiger n TX they were professional understood n did r thing n turn dangerous animal n.

9 likes 11 replies

avatar

Precious.. 🤣😂🤣 “It puts the lotion on it's skin, or else it gets the hose again.”

8 likes 1 reply

Indiana / wibc.com

As Afghan Refugees Reach U.S., Holcomb Says Indiana “Here to Help,” but Needs Answers From Feds

As Afghan Refugees Reach U.S., Holcomb Says Indiana "Here to Help," but Needs Answers From Feds

(INDIANAPOLIS) – Governor Holcomb says Indiana is willing to serve as a temporary home for Afghan refugees, but needs more answers from the Biden administration. Camp Atterbury shot down rumors it’s already been tapped to receive Afghans. But Holcomb says Afghans who assisted American troops during the 20-year war laid their lives on the line, and helped prevent another terror attack on U.S. soil. He says the U.S. has a responsibility now to help them in turn, and says Indiana will step up — but says he first needs answers he hasn’t gotten. Read more

avatar

none of them are vetted for being a part of a terrorist organization. they're just putting people on planes and sending them over. there is not a vetting process. we should have a say if we want terrorists here or not. governor is usually always isolated and protected. not so much for the People.

26 likes 1 dislike 39 replies

avatar

Holcomb won't help the Hoosiers he swore to help and protect. how can he offer help to the Afghans? must be some sort of financial kickback

44 likes 5 replies

Indianapolis / msn.com

Noted motorsports journalist Robin Miller dies

Noted motorsports journalist Robin Miller dies

Veteran motorsports and IndyCar reporter Robin Miller died, August 25, at 71. An Indiana native, Miller always had a special affinity for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and open wheel racing. And in a career that spanned more than five decades, he had ample opportunity to interact with his heroes and become part of their world. Read more

Indianapolis / wishtv.com

4Scene Film Festival showcases Indy visual artists’ work

4Scene Film Festival showcases Indy visual artists' work

The second edition of the 4SCENE Film Festival is here! Submissions were received from talented individuals all across Indianapolis, and now their work is coming to the big screen. Tai Payne, festival organizer for the 4SCENE Film Festival, joined us today to share everything we need to know about it. Read more

Indianapolis Bulletin

Indianapolis Bulletin

Indianapolis, IN
With Indianapolis Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
Posted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Posted by
Reuters

After criticism, Apple says it will delay child safety updates

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) said on Friday it would take more time to collect feedback and improve proposed child safety features after the criticism of the system on privacy and other grounds both inside and outside the company. Apple's promise last month to check U.S. customer phones...

Comments / 0

