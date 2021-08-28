News wrap: Top stories in Indianapolis

(INDIANAPOLIS, IN) The news in Indianapolis never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

‘It’s dangerous’: Woman comes across alligator while walking her dog on the south side of Indianapolis INDIANAPOLIS – Neighbors made an unexpected discovery on the south side of Indianapolis Friday morning. Linda Strode said she was walking her dog in an alley near Raymond and Meridian streets Monday morning when the dog, Precious, suddenly veered off the path and came across an alligator. “Next thing I... Read more

As Afghan Refugees Reach U.S., Holcomb Says Indiana “Here to Help,” but Needs Answers From Feds (INDIANAPOLIS) – Governor Holcomb says Indiana is willing to serve as a temporary home for Afghan refugees, but needs more answers from the Biden administration. Camp Atterbury shot down rumors it’s already been tapped to receive Afghans. But Holcomb says Afghans who assisted American troops during the 20-year war laid their lives on the line, and helped prevent another terror attack on U.S. soil. He says the U.S. has a responsibility now to help them in turn, and says Indiana will step up — but says he first needs answers he hasn’t gotten. Read more

Noted motorsports journalist Robin Miller dies Veteran motorsports and IndyCar reporter Robin Miller died, August 25, at 71. An Indiana native, Miller always had a special affinity for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and open wheel racing. And in a career that spanned more than five decades, he had ample opportunity to interact with his heroes and become part of their world. Read more

