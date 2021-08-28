News wrap: Top stories in Indianapolis
‘It’s dangerous’: Woman comes across alligator while walking her dog on the south side of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS – Neighbors made an unexpected discovery on the south side of Indianapolis Friday morning. Linda Strode said she was walking her dog in an alley near Raymond and Meridian streets Monday morning when the dog, Precious, suddenly veered off the path and came across an alligator. “Next thing I... Read more
alligators r not considered home pets. it should of been taken by appropriate ppl have it checked out 4 medical reasons n look into laws if its allowed 2 b considered as a home pet. what happens if he ate something hemlock? etc n he gets out again n does harm next time. just like the tiger n TX they were professional understood n did r thing n turn dangerous animal n.
Precious.. 🤣😂🤣 “It puts the lotion on it's skin, or else it gets the hose again.”
As Afghan Refugees Reach U.S., Holcomb Says Indiana “Here to Help,” but Needs Answers From Feds
(INDIANAPOLIS) – Governor Holcomb says Indiana is willing to serve as a temporary home for Afghan refugees, but needs more answers from the Biden administration. Camp Atterbury shot down rumors it’s already been tapped to receive Afghans. But Holcomb says Afghans who assisted American troops during the 20-year war laid their lives on the line, and helped prevent another terror attack on U.S. soil. He says the U.S. has a responsibility now to help them in turn, and says Indiana will step up — but says he first needs answers he hasn’t gotten. Read more
none of them are vetted for being a part of a terrorist organization. they're just putting people on planes and sending them over. there is not a vetting process. we should have a say if we want terrorists here or not. governor is usually always isolated and protected. not so much for the People.
Holcomb won't help the Hoosiers he swore to help and protect. how can he offer help to the Afghans? must be some sort of financial kickback
Noted motorsports journalist Robin Miller dies
Veteran motorsports and IndyCar reporter Robin Miller died, August 25, at 71. An Indiana native, Miller always had a special affinity for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and open wheel racing. And in a career that spanned more than five decades, he had ample opportunity to interact with his heroes and become part of their world. Read more
4Scene Film Festival showcases Indy visual artists’ work
The second edition of the 4SCENE Film Festival is here! Submissions were received from talented individuals all across Indianapolis, and now their work is coming to the big screen. Tai Payne, festival organizer for the 4SCENE Film Festival, joined us today to share everything we need to know about it. Read more