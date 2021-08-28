Cancel
Las Vegas, NV

Trending news headlines in Las Vegas

Las Vegas News Beat
 6 days ago

(LAS VEGAS, NV) Here are today’s top stories from the Las Vegas area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Las Vegas area, click here.

Las Vegas / ktnv.com

Tensions boil over at Shadow Ridge High School

Tensions boil over at Shadow Ridge High School

Disruptions, allegations, and disputes have made for a messy day at one Las Vegas high school. The tension at Shadow Ridge High School combines dress code, freedom of speech and even politics. Read more

avatar

This is out of control. These kids shouldn't even be this involved with politics .I blame their parents. Students should just be concerned with learning and hopefully respectful interactions. What says it all to me is he organized a truck rally. I can envision these entitled kids with their parents attitudes thinking they are making a point n t, when in fact, they are escalating current problems. And they knew exactly what they were doing!

17 likes 6 dislikes 18 replies

avatar

if you think this is a racist country then get out Afghanistan's waiting for you

20 likes 2 dislikes 3 replies

Las Vegas / 8newsnow.com

Students say they were threatened after wearing Trump, American flag clothing to school

Students say they were threatened after wearing Trump, American flag clothing to school

Two Las Vegas high schools are trying to get to the bottom of violent threats made against students. The issues are said to have stemmed from some students wearing American flags and Trump clothing to school. Read more

avatar

Flags should not be worn as clothing. Flags that are flown on cars are very much so a Trumper looking for trouble. Maga Trump hats have no business being inside a school property. These kids definitely are Trumpers looking for trouble and obviously have found it. Stop looking for trouble and get to the business of school and stop looking for attention. Get over it, he lost the election.

7 likes 2 dislikes 5 replies

avatar

Parents, don't teach your kids to fight your fight. It's so unfair to them!

2 likes 4 replies

Las Vegas / youtube.com

Extravaganza at Bally's with Lucy's Las Vegas!

Extravaganza at Bally's with Lucy's Las Vegas!

Hey guys! Welcome back to my channel. You must add Extravaganza at Bally's to your bucket list! It is brand new and absolutely amazing! Follow me on Instagram @thevegasshowgirl and Twitter @lucyanneangelo Thank you and see you next time! Read more

Las Vegas / youtube.com

5067 Mountain Foliage Dr, Las Vegas, NV

5067 Mountain Foliage Dr, Las Vegas, NV

See the Property Website! https://sites.empirehometours.com/5067-Mountain-Foliage-Dr :: Melvin Dill - Win Win Real Estate - (702) 208-8405 Read more

With Las Vegas News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

