Trending news headlines in Las Vegas

Tensions boil over at Shadow Ridge High School
Disruptions, allegations, and disputes have made for a messy day at one Las Vegas high school. The tension at Shadow Ridge High School combines dress code, freedom of speech and even politics. Read more
This is out of control. These kids shouldn't even be this involved with politics .I blame their parents. Students should just be concerned with learning and hopefully respectful interactions. What says it all to me is he organized a truck rally. I can envision these entitled kids with their parents attitudes thinking they are making a point n t, when in fact, they are escalating current problems. And they knew exactly what they were doing!
if you think this is a racist country then get out Afghanistan's waiting for you
Students say they were threatened after wearing Trump, American flag clothing to school
Two Las Vegas high schools are trying to get to the bottom of violent threats made against students. The issues are said to have stemmed from some students wearing American flags and Trump clothing to school. Read more
Flags should not be worn as clothing. Flags that are flown on cars are very much so a Trumper looking for trouble. Maga Trump hats have no business being inside a school property. These kids definitely are Trumpers looking for trouble and obviously have found it. Stop looking for trouble and get to the business of school and stop looking for attention. Get over it, he lost the election.
Parents, don't teach your kids to fight your fight. It's so unfair to them!
