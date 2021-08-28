Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio news wrap: What’s trending

Posted by 
San Antonio News Alert
San Antonio News Alert
 6 days ago

(SAN ANTONIO, TX) Here are today’s top stories from the San Antonio area.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
San Antonio / kens5.com

San Antonio family loses three within days to COVID-19 complications

San Antonio family loses three within days to COVID-19 complications

The Bustos family is dealing with the loss of three family members within eight days due to the virus. None were vaccinated. Read more

Comments
avatar

8magine if they were treated before they were hospitalized when they were diagnosed. there are drugs that literally reduce the chance of ever going to the hospital by 85%

10 likes 1 dislike 4 replies

avatar

my Doctors are inline with the Front Line Doctors. They've treated several hundred and no patient has died since Feb. 2020. My prayers for this family.

4 likes 1 dislike 1 reply

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
San Antonio / washingtonexaminer.com

Texas Supreme Court denies San Antonio mask mandate

Texas Supreme Court denies San Antonio mask mandate

The Texas Supreme Court struck down a mask mandate within San Antonio's school districts Thursday, the latest rejection of a local mandate in the state as debates rage over how to keep students and educators safe while returning to in-person instruction. Read more

Comments
avatar

I am sick and tired of these judges who with their comforts deny the mask mandate.Our hospital and staff are filling with Corona patient and the have the odacity to deny the mask mandate WE WILL REMEMBER ALL THESE REPUBLICANS WHEN ELECTIONS COME.!!!!!!!

11 likes 5 dislikes 6 replies

avatar

I'm not trying to be mean because I would really like to hear your answer... why is it anybody else's responsibility to make your or my child wear a mask.

7 likes 2 dislikes 5 replies

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Lytle / devinenews.com

Sandra Jo Cogburn

Sandra Jo Cogburn

Sandra Jo Cogburn, 63, went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 15, 2021. Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Rolf and Pansy Elizabeth Williamson Breiten; brother, David Rolf Breiten; sister, Patricia Gayle Breiten White; sister-in-law, Charlotte Epp Breiten, and son, William David Cogburn. She... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
San Antonio / connectcre.com

Celeste at La Cantera is in a Sought-After Pocket of MSA

Celeste at La Cantera is in a Sought-After Pocket of MSA

Financing to the tune of $39.875 million was recently arranged on behalf of Churchill Forge Inc. for the purchase of Celeste at La Cantera, a 300-unit multifamily property in San Antonio. CBRE’s Nate Sittema, Kristen Reilley, Grant Harris and Elliot Voreis were able to secure a 12-year loan through life company financing. Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
San Antonio News Alert

San Antonio News Alert

San Antonio, TX
573
Followers
446
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

With San Antonio News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Government
San Antonio, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

After criticism, Apple says it will delay child safety updates

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) said on Friday it would take more time to collect feedback and improve proposed child safety features after the criticism of the system on privacy and other grounds both inside and outside the company. Apple's promise last month to check U.S. customer phones...

Comments / 0

Community Policy