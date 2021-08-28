San Antonio news wrap: What’s trending
(SAN ANTONIO, TX) Here are today’s top stories from the San Antonio area.
San Antonio family loses three within days to COVID-19 complications
The Bustos family is dealing with the loss of three family members within eight days due to the virus. None were vaccinated. Read more
8magine if they were treated before they were hospitalized when they were diagnosed. there are drugs that literally reduce the chance of ever going to the hospital by 85%
my Doctors are inline with the Front Line Doctors. They've treated several hundred and no patient has died since Feb. 2020. My prayers for this family.
Texas Supreme Court denies San Antonio mask mandate
The Texas Supreme Court struck down a mask mandate within San Antonio's school districts Thursday, the latest rejection of a local mandate in the state as debates rage over how to keep students and educators safe while returning to in-person instruction. Read more
I am sick and tired of these judges who with their comforts deny the mask mandate.Our hospital and staff are filling with Corona patient and the have the odacity to deny the mask mandate WE WILL REMEMBER ALL THESE REPUBLICANS WHEN ELECTIONS COME.!!!!!!!
I'm not trying to be mean because I would really like to hear your answer... why is it anybody else's responsibility to make your or my child wear a mask.
Sandra Jo Cogburn
Sandra Jo Cogburn, 63, went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 15, 2021. Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Rolf and Pansy Elizabeth Williamson Breiten; brother, David Rolf Breiten; sister, Patricia Gayle Breiten White; sister-in-law, Charlotte Epp Breiten, and son, William David Cogburn. She... Read more
Celeste at La Cantera is in a Sought-After Pocket of MSA
Financing to the tune of $39.875 million was recently arranged on behalf of Churchill Forge Inc. for the purchase of Celeste at La Cantera, a 300-unit multifamily property in San Antonio. CBRE’s Nate Sittema, Kristen Reilley, Grant Harris and Elliot Voreis were able to secure a 12-year loan through life company financing. Read more