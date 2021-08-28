Cancel
Miami, FL

News wrap: Headlines in Miami

Posted by 
Miami News Alert
Miami News Alert
 6 days ago

(MIAMI, FL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Miami.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Florida / cbslocal.com

Who Can Afford To Live In South Florida? Rent Is Through The Roof & Expected To Go Higher

Who Can Afford To Live In South Florida? Rent Is Through The Roof & Expected To Go Higher

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you are a renter living in South Florida, you don’t need to be told just how unaffordable housing has become. The fact is that rents are sky-high and experts say they are going up even higher. Affordable housing just has not kept up with luxury condos, making it very hard for some folks to be able to afford housing in the area. In fact, Miami is the most rent-burdened in the United States, with rent gobbling up 30% of a family’s income. Workers are increasingly moving out of South Florida because of high rents and it is getting to... Read more

avatar

been praying for a major hurricane to restore my florida back to it's original state and run these money hungry people away far far away from here.

avatar

I have been asking that question for years, where do they all get so much money.

Florida / local10.com

Man pled guilty to charge stemming from pedophile hunter-style sting operation in Florida

Man pled guilty to charge stemming from pedophile hunter-style sting operation in Florida

MIAMI – A 56-year-old man pled guilty on Thursday after traveling from Minnesota to Florida for what he thought would be a sexual escapade with a 15-year-old girl, according to prosecutors. It was a pedophile hunter-style sting operation involving Miami federal agents. For about three months, Richard Martin Lehner, who... Read more

avatar

Dead giveaway, What 15 year old girl is a virgin in 2021🤔 red flags 🚩 all over buddie.

avatar

Wow! Another one from the sex trafficking capital, along with Covid and the smell of Redpublican tide?? Shocker!!!

Miami / msn.com

Dustin Wakefield, Of Castle Rock, Shot And Killed While Trying To Protect Family From Gunman In Miami

Dustin Wakefield, Of Castle Rock, Shot And Killed While Trying To Protect Family From Gunman In Miami

MIAMI (CBS4)– A man from Castle Rock was shot and killed after he got between a gunman and his family in Miami. Dustin Wakefield was dining with his family in South Beach when a man fired three shots from just two feet away. Wakefield’s uncle told CBS4 that he was... Read more

Miami / youtube.com

On Demand Handyman LLC Miami, FL

On Demand Handyman LLC Miami, FL

Mitch shows the importance of building a website to draw in more customers and stop paying for leads. (Recorded with https://screencast-o-matic.com) Read more

Miami News Alert

Miami News Alert

Miami, FL
With Miami News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Miami, FL
Government
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Government
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

After criticism, Apple says it will delay child safety updates

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) said on Friday it would take more time to collect feedback and improve proposed child safety features after the criticism of the system on privacy and other grounds both inside and outside the company. Apple's promise last month to check U.S. customer phones...

