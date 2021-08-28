News wrap: Headlines in Miami
(MIAMI, FL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Miami.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Who Can Afford To Live In South Florida? Rent Is Through The Roof & Expected To Go Higher
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you are a renter living in South Florida, you don’t need to be told just how unaffordable housing has become. The fact is that rents are sky-high and experts say they are going up even higher. Affordable housing just has not kept up with luxury condos, making it very hard for some folks to be able to afford housing in the area. In fact, Miami is the most rent-burdened in the United States, with rent gobbling up 30% of a family’s income. Workers are increasingly moving out of South Florida because of high rents and it is getting to... Read more
been praying for a major hurricane to restore my florida back to it's original state and run these money hungry people away far far away from here.
24 likes 3 replies
I have been asking that question for years, where do they all get so much money.
10 likes 4 replies
Man pled guilty to charge stemming from pedophile hunter-style sting operation in Florida
MIAMI – A 56-year-old man pled guilty on Thursday after traveling from Minnesota to Florida for what he thought would be a sexual escapade with a 15-year-old girl, according to prosecutors. It was a pedophile hunter-style sting operation involving Miami federal agents. For about three months, Richard Martin Lehner, who... Read more
Dead giveaway, What 15 year old girl is a virgin in 2021🤔 red flags 🚩 all over buddie.
4 likes 1 dislike 1 reply
Wow! Another one from the sex trafficking capital, along with Covid and the smell of Redpublican tide?? Shocker!!!
1 like
Dustin Wakefield, Of Castle Rock, Shot And Killed While Trying To Protect Family From Gunman In Miami
MIAMI (CBS4)– A man from Castle Rock was shot and killed after he got between a gunman and his family in Miami. Dustin Wakefield was dining with his family in South Beach when a man fired three shots from just two feet away. Wakefield’s uncle told CBS4 that he was... Read more
On Demand Handyman LLC Miami, FL
Mitch shows the importance of building a website to draw in more customers and stop paying for leads. (Recorded with https://screencast-o-matic.com) Read more