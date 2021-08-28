Los Angeles news wrap: What’s trending

LA Judge Rejects Effort To Call Off Newsom Recall Election

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles judge on Friday rejected an effort to have Governor Gavin Newsom’s recall election called off or add Newsom to the ballot as a candidate. The lawsuit argues against the constitutionality of the election, saying the recall election violates the equal protection clause of the U.S. Constitution by allowing sitting governors to be replaced by candidates with fewer votes. U.S. District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald wrote in his ruling that there is “nothing unconstitutional about placing in one ballot a vote for or against the recall of the governor and then a vote for a replacement candidate.” So far, election officials have received more than one million ballots. The judge said that the plaintiff appears “disgruntled” and “as that may be, such disgruntlement raises no federal constitutional issues and certainly does not give the federal judiciary the right to halt the mammoth undertaking of this gubernatorial recall election.” There are 46 total candidates on the ballot. A full list of their names can be found here. The recall election is set for Sept. 14. Voters can visit here to track their ballot. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.) Read more