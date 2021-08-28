Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles news wrap: What's trending

Los Angeles News Beat
 6 days ago

(LOS ANGELES, CA) Here are today’s top stories from the Los Angeles area.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Los Angeles

LA Judge Rejects Effort To Call Off Newsom Recall Election

LA Judge Rejects Effort To Call Off Newsom Recall Election

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles judge on Friday rejected an effort to have Governor Gavin Newsom’s recall election called off or add Newsom to the ballot as a candidate. The lawsuit argues against the constitutionality of the election, saying the recall election violates the equal protection clause of the U.S. Constitution by allowing sitting governors to be replaced by candidates with fewer votes. U.S. District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald wrote in his ruling that there is “nothing unconstitutional about placing in one ballot a vote for or against the recall of the governor and then a vote for a replacement candidate.” So far, election officials have received more than one million ballots. The judge said that the plaintiff appears “disgruntled” and “as that may be, such disgruntlement raises no federal constitutional issues and certainly does not give the federal judiciary the right to halt the mammoth undertaking of this gubernatorial recall election.” There are 46 total candidates on the ballot. A full list of their names can be found here. The recall election is set for Sept. 14. Voters can visit here to track their ballot. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.) Read more

please vote "YES" to have gavin newsom recalled. I'm not sure why there is an option for him to stay he's already been petitioned to be recalled. that alone should be enough to get him out of here. its not fair to those who lost businesses or who missed out on their childs graduation. but his establishments could be fully operable? completely unexeptable and hypocritical.

There is already an option to vote for Newsom. It's the "No" option for the recall. Man is the left desperate.

Los Angeles

Carol Burnett Appointed Legal Guardian Of Grandson Due To Her Daughter’s Drug Problems

Carol Burnett Appointed Legal Guardian Of Grandson Due To Her Daughter’s Drug Problems

Carol Burnett is the temporary legal guardian of her grandson Dylan after telling the court her daughter was unable to care for the child. According to court documents obtained by Radar, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge granted a petition filed by the actress. Article continues below advertisement. Back in... Read more

I DON'T LIKE people who send children to a boarding school!!!!!!!! If you REALLY TRULY LOVE A CHILD YOU DON'T SEND THEM AWAY TO SCHOOL ONLY TO SEE THEM ONCE IN AWHILE!!!!!!!! THAT IS NOT A WAY YOU SHOW A CHILD LOVE!!!!!!!!!!

I think she had another daughter that had a drug problem years ago who died. I don’t remember if it was drugs or cancer that killed her.

Los Angeles

Tree Talks w/ TALKER (Live at JITVHQ in Los Angeles, CA 2021) #JAMINTHEVAN

Tree Talks w/ TALKER (Live at JITVHQ in Los Angeles, CA 2021) #JAMINTHEVAN

Learn how Talker uses to elevate their musical experience in the latest interview series from Jam in the Van. What inspires you? Let us know in the comments below. Subscribe to Jam in the Van! http://bit.ly/subthejamvan http://facebook.com/jaminthevan http://twitter.com/jaminthevan @jaminthevan on instagram and snapchat *** About Jam in the Van*** Jam in the Van ==== Where music takes a whole new road. We will be traveling anywhere accessible by road to find and record intimate musical experiences for our fans. If you are interested in our cause let us know. *** Credits *** Artist: Talker Director of Photography: Jack Higgins Recording Engineer: Ethan Glaze Mixing Engineer: Sean P. Jones Post Production by: Jack Higgins Created & Produced by Jam in the Van, LLC Read more

Los Angeles

Circadian Riff Gets ‘Meta’ on Commanding New EP

Circadian Riff Gets ‘Meta’ on Commanding New EP

The abstract, yet cinematic, Meta EP from Circadian Riff sets a benchmark for experimental deep dub and is one you need to listen to. Circadian Riff is a master at manipulating bass who is no stranger to serving up scrumptious low-end frequency treats. A resident of the iconic Sunday monthly Bass Waffles in Los Angeles, he can be caught developing his sound and testing new blends for his community. Now he’s released the stand-out Meta EP that will reverberate your week. This two-track release from the rising artist is a journey through the cross-section between Deep Dub and Experimental Halftime. It shows Circadian Riff’s range and ability to use his signature sonic palette and stylings across genres in a meaningful, recognizable way. Read more

With Los Angeles News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

