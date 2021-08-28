Top Chicago news stories
(CHICAGO, IL) What’s going on in Chicago? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
Kim Kardashian Wears Wedding Dress, Joins Kanye at 'Donda' Event
Kim Kardashian did more than just support her former hubby from the audience, she got involved in the action too, wearing a wedding dress!!!. Kanye's performance at Soldier Field in Chicago Thursday night featured plenty of guest appearances -- including some head-scratchers like DaBaby and Marilyn Manson -- but the audience went most crazy when Kim showed up outside the mockup of Kanye's childhood home in the dress. Read more
The divorce is only a publicity stunt to increase the record sales and promote the upcoming season of his wife’s family show! The rely on stupidity and win every time!
Never watched the show but I have read this is the last season for it. Kanye was just begging for money not that long ago because he was millions of dollars in debt. Now he’s asking to legally change his name to Ye. He and Kim deserve each other, why make anyone else miserable when they can be together. Kim wearing her wedding dress to one of his concerts is classier than the little she normally wears. I remember Piers Morgan offering to buy her clothes because she kept posting nearly nude pictures.
Pregnant woman pulled from Lake Michigan identified, police say
The missing pregnant woman whose body was found in Lake Michigan has been identified, the Lake County (IL) Sheriff's Department said. Read more
I believe that she was killed somewhere else and dumped in the lake. My prayers go out to her friends and family. 😢 😢 😢
The lake is dangerous , even if your not pregnant . Looks inviting on a hot day but there are undertows & tides . God bless her 🙏🏻❤️
Chicago Cubs are on a winning streak #shorts
