Chicago, IL

Top Chicago news stories

Posted by 
Chicago Digest
Chicago Digest
 6 days ago

(CHICAGO, IL) What’s going on in Chicago? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We've got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Chicago / tmz.com

Kim Kardashian Wears Wedding Dress, Joins Kanye at 'Donda' Event

Kim Kardashian Wears Wedding Dress, Joins Kanye at 'Donda' Event

Kim Kardashian did more than just support her former hubby from the audience, she got involved in the action too, wearing a wedding dress!!!. Kanye's performance at Soldier Field in Chicago Thursday night featured plenty of guest appearances -- including some head-scratchers like DaBaby and Marilyn Manson -- but the audience went most crazy when Kim showed up outside the mockup of Kanye's childhood home in the dress. Read more

Comments
avatar

The divorce is only a publicity stunt to increase the record sales and promote the upcoming season of his wife’s family show! The rely on stupidity and win every time!

126 likes 3 dislikes 9 replies

avatar

Never watched the show but I have read this is the last season for it. Kanye was just begging for money not that long ago because he was millions of dollars in debt. Now he’s asking to legally change his name to Ye. He and Kim deserve each other, why make anyone else miserable when they can be together. Kim wearing her wedding dress to one of his concerts is classier than the little she normally wears. I remember Piers Morgan offering to buy her clothes because she kept posting nearly nude pictures.

46 likes 1 dislike 3 replies

Lake County / abc7chicago.com

Pregnant woman pulled from Lake Michigan identified, police say

Pregnant woman pulled from Lake Michigan identified, police say

The missing pregnant woman whose body was found in Lake Michigan has been identified, the Lake County (IL) Sheriff's Department said. Read more

Comments
avatar

I believe that she was killed somewhere else and dumped in the lake. My prayers go out to her friends and family. 😢 😢 😢

34 likes 2 replies

avatar

The lake is dangerous , even if your not pregnant . Looks inviting on a hot day but there are undertows & tides . God bless her 🙏🏻❤️

23 likes 1 dislike 6 replies

Chicago / youtube.com

Chicago Cubs are on a winning streak #shorts

Chicago Cubs are on a winning streak #shorts

Chicago Cubs are on a winning streak #shorts

Chicago / youtube.com

Afternoon Market Recap 8-25-21

Afternoon Market Recap 8-25-21

Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

After criticism, Apple says it will delay child safety updates

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) said on Friday it would take more time to collect feedback and improve proposed child safety features after the criticism of the system on privacy and other grounds both inside and outside the company. Apple's promise last month to check U.S. customer phones...

Comments / 0

Community Policy