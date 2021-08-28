Lincoln news wrap: What’s trending
$5,000 Worth Of Meth Found In Lincoln Motel Room
Lincoln Police arrested a man and a woman Wednesday night after they found drugs inside the motel room they were staying in. Investigators with the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force were following up on an ongoing drug investigation. They were looking for 28-year-old Thomas Baio and arrested him on two...
$5,000? was there a price tag or a receipt? They might be running a discount.
I worked at this motel in the past. And they never had any problems with drugs until the old owners sold it.
Nebraska National Guard deploying 150 soldiers to southwest U.S. border
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska National Guard is preparing to deploy two units — from Grand Island and Columbus — to assist at the border in October. Nebraska Army National Guard's 1-376th Aviation Battalion, based in Grand Island, and the 128th Engineer Battalion, based in Columbus, will be assisting Customs and Border Protection with law enforcement along the southwest border, a Nebraska National Guard spokesman said. That amounts to approximately 150 Nebraska soldiers.
UNL students protest fraternity following sexual assault report
LINCOLN, Neb. — Overnight Tuesday, a large protest broke out at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) campus after a sexual assault, which allegedly occurred at the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity, was reported. Several hundred students gathered outside the fraternity building in response to the reported assault. Students were seen chanting...
Huskers tout reshaped culture with ‘workouts I hadn’t even imagined’
LINCOLN — You're skeptical. You've heard it before about improved player leadership and chemistry within Nebraska's football program. Tighter than ever. Tougher than ever. Bonds so strong they're government-backed. Fires snuffed out before a whiff of smoke reaches the coach's desk. Austin Allen has heard it before, too. Now one...